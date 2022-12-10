Allan Nevins and the gateway to history

Pupils and teachers at Washington school in Camp Point. Allan Nevins is second from the left in the back row. 

 Courtesy of Illinois Historical Journal, 1988

Allan Nevins’s memories of growing up on an Adams County farm near Camp Point in the 1890s and first decade of the 20th century were not idyllic. His parents’ generation, which he wrote about in an unpublished manuscript owned by Columbia University and quoted in Fetner, faced a changing society which “infringed on their "old status,'" making them “feel dependent [and] helpless in the grip of forces that nobody … understood.” The “local merchants … made unconscionable profits on farm implements, clothing and everything else from sealing wax to coffins; that is if they could….”

In 1971, Albin Krebs of the New York Times wrote in a front page obituary, “Mr. Nevins, known as phenomenally tireless worker, was fond of saying that he didn't really think he had worked hard since he left his father's stock and grain farm to go to college.” Krebs added that Nevins’s parents had a library of 500 books in the house. Nevins’s younger colleague, the historian Robert Middlekauff, wrote that “at six years of age,” Nevins “was harnessing the horse to the buggy and driving it to the fields with water for the men. At eight years he could manage a team and not long afterwards he was driving a cultivator, pulled by horses up and down ‘endless’ rows of corn.”

