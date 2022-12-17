Allan Nevins Civil War

When John F. Kennedy — a devoted reader of history — appointed Allan Nevins, professor of history at Columbia University and valedictorian of the class of 1908 at Maplewood High in Camp Point, to the Civil War Centennial Commission in 1961, the president acted because the group’s priorities had aroused controversy. Under the leadership of its original chairman, retired Gen. Ulysses S. Grant III, the commission had emphasized military aspects of the war, prompting criticism that such events as emancipation and the end of slavery would be ignored or relegated to secondary status. A Quincy Herald Whig story reported that, in accepting Grant’s resignation, “Kennedy told the 80-year-old grandson of the Union commander and two-term president he will recommend the commission make him chairman emeritus so that he may continue to participate in its work.”
Other commission members apparently heeded the president’s message and elected Nevins the new chairman. Upon Grant’s resignation, Nevins immediately announced that “our central theme shall be unity, not division … with no national group belittled or besmirched.” Father Landry Genosky had extended an invitation to Nevins to speak at Quincy College during the centennial but his added responsibilities and writing commitments prevented his return to Adams County.
Nevins had helped Kennedy draft speeches in the campaign of 1960, edited a collection of the then-senator’s foreign policy addresses and written the foreword to "Profiles in Courage," the book for which Kennedy received the 1956 Pulitzer Prize for biography. Kennedy’s book has long been clouded by rumors of having been ghostwritten by his aide, Theodore Sorenson, but Nevins’s eminence as a Civil War authority remains. Between 1947 and his death in 1971 Nevins published his eight-volume Ordeal of the Union masterwork, beginning with “Fruits of Manifest Destiny 1847-1852” and ending with “The Organized War to Victory 1864—1865.” When the first two volumes appeared in 1946, The New York Times praised Nevins’s “high literary skills,” commenting, “This kind of history is not meant to gather dust” but was intended “to be read.” A 1948 Times story reported that Nevins also won the Bancroft Award from Columbia University, where he was the Dewitt Clinton Professor of American History, for those books.
A Quincy Herald Whig report, headlined “$10,000 History Prize to Nevins for His ‘Ordeal of the Union’” told readers that he also received the Scribner Prize for American history, adding that Nevins was a “native of Camp Point.” Throughout Nevins’s career, the newspaper regularly reported on his achievements, often reminding readers of his Adams County roots and mentioning family members still residing near Quincy whom he regularly visited.
In 1959, the critic Charles Poore called the Ordeal series “this majestic enterprise by Professor Nevins” and praised Nevins’s depiction of the “to-be-or-not-to-be tension of Washington on the verge of a war for which it was so elaborately unprepared.” Nevins’s books nevertheless met at least one negative review. University of North Carolina history professor Fletcher M. Green, somewhat inexplicably, wrote that Nevins had “given a much fuller treatment of the South than any other general historian,” but then complained, “Unfortunately the book is filled with half-truths and gross errors.” Green ventured that the “errors are evidently the result of hurried writing and careless proofreading, but others cannot be so explained.”
Green’s “errors” reflected more his own differences with Nevins’s views about events and people than any deficiencies in Nevins’s writing. Despite his comments, Green still concluded that the Ordeal series was “a provocative and important work” with forthcoming volumes to be “eagerly awaited.”
Green’s review illustrated two aspects of Nevins’s experience in writing history. Before Nevins published his first Civil War volumes, some historians had argued that the war was an “irrepressible conflict” over slavery, the issue on which neither North nor South could ever have compromised, while other writers viewed the war as unnecessary, the result of a “blundering generation” of politicians’ incompetent, tragic maneuvering. Nevins recognized extremists in both North and South, but also considered the existence and possible extension of slavery as questions which could not have been settled through ordinary political compromise. He thus belonged to neither camp, but as the historian Robert Middlekauff wrote in 1993, first “several Southern-born historians detected an animus against the South,” then other writers later “accused Nevins of showing favoritism to the cause of the Confederacy.”
Nevins welcomed, and participated in, debates among historians about Civil War scholarship, as well as in exchanges addressing other periods of United States history. Beginning in 1939, however, he bluntly criticized historians who themselves were bad writers, choosing obscure and insignificant topics, yet disparaging better, nonacademic writers who drew wider reading audiences. He plainly meant such groups as the American Historical Association which, Robert Middlekauff wrote, ignored both historians “outside the guild” and lay readers who sought history “written in prose that had color and force.” Two decades later in his own presidential address to the AHA in 1960, Nevins reiterated that earlier complaint, but wrote in his diary, according to Middlekauff, that “all of his audience over sixty disliked his talk,” while those under that age “loved it.”
As a professor, Nevins’s annual salary had never exceeded $11,500. It was the success of Ordeal of the Union, with his other writings and outside projects, which enabled him, in 1965, to make an anonymous $500,000 donation to Columbia, funding a faculty position in economic history. The university later persuaded him to acknowledge the gift and created the Allan Nevins Chair in Economic History.
Kent Hull, a retired lawyer living in South Bend, IN, is a long-distance member of the Historical Society. He grew up in Plainville and graduated from Seymour High in Payson.
