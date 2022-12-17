Allan Nevins Civil War

Allan Nevins presenting the Civil War Centennial Commission medallion to President Kennedy in 1962.

 Photo courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

When John F. Kennedy — a devoted reader of history — appointed Allan Nevins, professor of history at Columbia University and valedictorian of the class of 1908 at Maplewood High in Camp Point, to the Civil War Centennial Commission in 1961, the president acted because the group’s priorities had aroused controversy. Under the leadership of its original chairman, retired Gen. Ulysses S. Grant III, the commission had emphasized military aspects of the war, prompting criticism that such events as emancipation and the end of slavery would be ignored or relegated to secondary status. A Quincy Herald Whig story reported that, in accepting Grant’s resignation, “Kennedy told the 80-year-old grandson of the Union commander and two-term president he will recommend the commission make him chairman emeritus so that he may continue to participate in its work.”

Other commission members apparently heeded the president’s message and elected Nevins the new chairman. Upon Grant’s resignation, Nevins immediately announced that “our central theme shall be unity, not division … with no national group belittled or besmirched.” Father Landry Genosky had extended an invitation to Nevins to speak at Quincy College during the centennial but his added responsibilities and writing commitments prevented his return to Adams County.

Kent Hull, a retired lawyer living in South Bend, IN, is a long-distance member of the Historical Society. He grew up in Plainville and graduated from Seymour High in Payson.

