Allan Nevins: the future of the past

Book cover of Vol. 2 of the series, Ordeal of the Union by Allan Nevins, published in 1947.

 Courtesy of Google Books

After 10 years of teaching and twice winning the Pulitzer Prize for biography, Allan Nevins called himself “an amateur in history” even though he was the Dewitt Clinton Professor of American History at Columbia University. He wrote that his “affection for history” began in “an Illinois farmhouse,” near Camp Point on “rainy days that meant a relief from labor.” His parents had provided a “sizable and austerely serious” home library of more than 500 books.

In 1938, he regretted “the widespread indifference to history” and wrote "The Gateway to History" to emphasize the importance of history to contemporary world issues. He discussed historians he considered good writers and taught a course on the methods historians use in their work. He wished more people read history and “that more of them did so with feeling and passion, not as a means to a limited end.”

Kent Hull, a retired lawyer living in South Bend, IN, is a long-distance member of the Historical Society. He grew up in Plainville and graduated from Seymour High in Payson.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

