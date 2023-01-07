Upon Allan Nevins’s graduation from the University of Illinois in 1913, he worked as a newspaper writer in New York City until he was appointed to the history faculty at Columbia University in 1928. He remained connected to western Illinois, and on Oct. 7, 1949, the Quincy Herald-Whig reported that the “noted historian and biographer, who was born and reared in Camp Point” and was the “headline speaker for the golden anniversary celebration” of the Illinois State Historical Society in Springfield.

Nevins spoke that evening about a famed Quincy resident, Stephen A. Douglas, addressing Douglas’s “weaknesses and greatness.” He said Douglas had the “great misfortune” to have been “the opponent of a President who becomes a national hero.” While criticizing Douglas’s political strategies in the 1850’s, Nevins recognized him as “incomparably the bravest, wisest, and most candid statesman in the land” during the summer of 1860, when Douglas knew he would lose the presidential election to Lincoln, but nevertheless made a “bold attempt to warn Southerners that any secession would mean Northern coercion and war.” One attendee at the dinner — the poet and Lincoln biographer Carl Sandburg — called Nevins’s speech the “best life of Douglas he had ever heard.”

Kent Hull, a retired lawyer living in South Bend, Ind., is a long-distance member of the Historical Society. He grew up in Plainville and graduated from Seymour High in Payson, Illinois.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

