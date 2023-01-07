Upon Allan Nevins’s graduation from the University of Illinois in 1913, he worked as a newspaper writer in New York City until he was appointed to the history faculty at Columbia University in 1928. He remained connected to western Illinois, and on Oct. 7, 1949, the Quincy Herald-Whig reported that the “noted historian and biographer, who was born and reared in Camp Point” and was the “headline speaker for the golden anniversary celebration” of the Illinois State Historical Society in Springfield.
Nevins spoke that evening about a famed Quincy resident, Stephen A. Douglas, addressing Douglas’s “weaknesses and greatness.” He said Douglas had the “great misfortune” to have been “the opponent of a President who becomes a national hero.” While criticizing Douglas’s political strategies in the 1850’s, Nevins recognized him as “incomparably the bravest, wisest, and most candid statesman in the land” during the summer of 1860, when Douglas knew he would lose the presidential election to Lincoln, but nevertheless made a “bold attempt to warn Southerners that any secession would mean Northern coercion and war.” One attendee at the dinner — the poet and Lincoln biographer Carl Sandburg — called Nevins’s speech the “best life of Douglas he had ever heard.”
The Herald-Whig informed readers that Nevins was “a brother of Mrs. Lewis Omer of Carthage and has relatives in Quincy and the Camp Point vicinity.” Nevins’s older sister Edith had married Lewis Omer, athletic director and mathematics professor at Carthage College, who owned farms in Adams, Hancock and McDonough counties. Omer was born on a farm in Adams County near Clayton and, during Nevins’s boyhood, had fished with him in McKee and Bear Creek.
Beginning in 1930, Omer and Nevins corresponded in letters edited and published in 1988 by Omer’s granddaughter, Jane Wolf Hufft, and Nevins’s daughter, Anne Nevins Loftis, in the Journal of the Illinois State Historical Society. Only two of Nevins’s letters survive, but Omer’s provide frank commentary about politics and farming in western Illinois for two decades.
An Aug. 4, 1930, letter described what Omer called the driest “year in the history of the county”, with the Mississippi River at 2.2 feet below “the water mark at Quincy.” With the Great Depression underway, the Omer’s had “lost a little” in a bank failure and, he told Nevins, they would “be lucky if the crop this year pays the taxes.” Four months later he wrote that 19 banks in Adams and Hancock counties had failed or been placed in receivership, while to the south “things are worse on account of total” crop failure.
In 1931, Omer purchased five mortgaged farms, of which two had been foreclosed at a net value of $60 per acre. On July 15, he sold oats “for the unusually high price” of 18 cents per bushel, netting $2.50 per acre after paying hauling fees, later reduced by “a tax of one dollar per acre out of that.” Despite Prohibition, he said, "Towns the size of Camp Point and Clayton have their recognized head bootleggers” with “approximately twenty in operation” in Carthage.
Farmers were “very badly off,” Omer wrote on Sept. 7, 1932. “Corn is lower now than at the same time last year, as I sold some last week at 22 cents in the crib. I got ten cents for oats, no sale for hay or other products. I am receiver for five farms and cannot make the taxes on some of them. Affairs are almost hopeless for those who are in debt.”
He saw farmers organizing for rebellion and welcomed the election in 1932 of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. However, he was initially skeptical of the New Deal’s farm program and its failure to displace local political hierarchies. Drought continued into the summer of 1934, and, he expected, “Thousands of people will be on relief here next winter and good people at that.” He told Nevins, “This year one can ride for miles without seeing even an ear of corn with more than a few grains on it….”
Omer observed that “most of the farmers feel kindly disposed toward the New Deal,” and in 1936 he praised the Works Progress Administration for eliminating the dirt roads in Hancock County. By 1939, with the corn crop bountiful and land prices rising in 1940, Omer had become a firm Roosevelt supporter. “To me,” he wrote Nevins, “F.D.R. is a principle.” Omer remained a committed Democrat and in 1950 organized a voter registration drive that brought 1,600 voters into the party.
Nevins returned to Illinois to fish with Omer and to deliver the commencement address at Carthage College. They traveled to England in 1946. Their correspondence ended with Omer’s death in Carthage in1954.
Throughout his New York years, Nevins did not forget Quincy. The Illinois State Historical Society asked him to contribute to its 1959 Journal issue marking the centennial of the Lincoln-Douglas Debates. Nevins wrote of Abraham Lincoln, “At Quincy he declared that slavery was a moral, a social and a political wrong, and that a self-respecting people must treat it as wrong…. They must lift humanity, not just accept it as it was.”
The Nevins family remembered Camp Point in 1973, when the community sought funds for a new library. Allan Nevins’s widow, Mary, donated $5,000, with a note saying, “I know it would give him pleasure to have a part in the Camp Point library.” Today he remains one of the most prestigious American historians.
Kent Hull, a retired lawyer living in South Bend, Ind., is a long-distance member of the Historical Society. He grew up in Plainville and graduated from Seymour High in Payson, Illinois.
