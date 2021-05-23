Architect Ernest M. Wood and the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

Ernest Michael Wood (1863-1956) was a Quincy architect. Although no relation to John Wood, he was instrumental in the original restoration work of the John Wood Mansion in 1907 when it was purchased by the historical society. Wood was educated in Quincy schools but did not go on to further his education. When he was 23, he began working as a draftsman for another Quincy architect, Harvey Chatten, who was only 10 years older than Wood. Chatten had a degree in architecture from the University of Illinois and while Wood was mostly self-taught, he perfected his skill working for the older architect. Wood was the only draftsman in the Chatten practice, thus allowing him to work closely with the locally famous architect. He stayed with Chatten for five years before he left to start his own practice.
Wood was also a painter and a wood carver. He built in all the styles of the day, Romanesque Revival, Shingle Style, Queen Anne, Classic Revival, English Tudor, and Bungalow Style. Throughout his career, he built schools, hospitals, commercial buildings, and homes in Illinois and Missouri. Later in his career he popularized Prairie School architecture in the Quincy area following the work of the most famous architect of that style, Frank Lloyd Wright.
Illinois first began licensing architects in 1897. A non-degreed architect had to design two buildings before that date to get a license. Wood’s license was A154 and the form lists the Dodd Building at Fifth and Maine and a residence on Vermont between 11th and 12th streets. His office, built in the Prairie School of Architecture style in 1911, at 126 N. Eighth Street was placed on the National Register of Historic places in 1982.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County bought the John Wood Mansion, which was in disrepair, in 1907. Ernest Wood as a member of the society was consulted and asked to inspect the house. Though it looked to be dilapidated, Wood thought the house was structurally sound. The owner of the property, Charles Lambrecht wanted to build an alley for his commercial properties on State Street. He wanted the house moved but Wood advised against it. Wood was chair of the special committee which met with the property owner. He designed a plan for Mr. Lambrecht which would allow him the space for an alley and alleviate the need to move the house. After meeting with Wood and the committee, Lambrecht agreed to sell the additional lots. Wood was hired to oversee the renovation, managing the various contractors, while also serving as chair of the House and Grounds Committee. The roof was replaced as were the columns. The iron grates and slate mantels were removed thus returning the house to open fireplaces. The house was painted, papered, wired for electricity, and a new furnace was installed.
The February 28, 1907 Daily Herald reported that the Society was considering adding a Colonial style wing to the north side of the building to house the collection. This proposed addition was considered to be Ernest Wood’s suggestion.
After seven months of work, the Mansion was dedicated Nov. 21, 1907. The Nov. 22nd Quincy Daily Herald quoted the society president Cicero F. Perry saying, “I ask you to observe the admirable judgment and taste with which the committee and Ernest M. Wood have restored and are furnishing this building.”
The next project for the Society was to honor and remember the pioneer members of the community. Ernest Wood was put in charge of that project and designed memorial tablets incised with the names of pioneers such as John and Ann Wood, Jeremiah and Margaret Rose, and Willard and Mary Keyes. During the 1912 annual meeting Ernest Wood was made a life member as thanks for his “professional services in designing the Memorial tablet and in the restoration of the building.”
By 1927 the public library had outgrown their 1888 Romanesque Revival building at Fourth and Maine streets. The 1927 library annual report stressed the need for a larger facility. As the board president, Mrs. Constance E. Ellis, stated in the May 2, 1927 Quincy Herald Whig, “The present building is crowded to its utmost capacity and if the library is to meet the necessary demands the growth of the city makes upon it, something must be done to provide more space.” A fundraising campaign was started, and the library board requested the full tax levy due to them from the city council. Other articles followed pointing out the crowding in the building with one 1928 article stating, “The building is woefully insufficient...”
The library board bought the adjoining lot on the south side of the library. Wood was asked to design the plans for the addition while that same year he was in charge of constructing the new addition to Blessing Hospital. He designed a stucco addition more indicative of the Prairie Style of architecture which heavily influenced Wood after 1905, than the Romanesque Revival rough-cut limestone design of the original building. The new addition opened in 1929. The building and its furnishings cost $5,406.70. The addition was fireproof with a full basement described as “light and spacious” used to store the magazines which had formerly been in the boiler room. The first floor housed the children’s room with a separate entrance and book stacks with a capacity of 10,000 volumes.
After the library moved to their new building at 526 Jersey Street in 1974, the old library building became the Gardner Museum of Architecture and Design. When that museum closed, the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County bought the building which is now the History Museum on the Square. We are grateful to architect Ernest Wood for helping to save and restore the John Wood Mansion in 1907 and adding an addition to the History Museum on the Square in 1928, two of the historic buildings owned by the society.
Sources
