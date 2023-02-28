New Philadelphia

New Philadelphia Association President Phil Bradshaw smiles after signing a letter of intent Tuesday to donate 34 acres to the National Park Service. Looking on is NPS Deputy Regional Director, Facilities and Operations Mike Ward who will work toward establishing the New Philadelphia park.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A few strokes of a pen Tuesday afternoon marked the start of the next chapter in New Philadelphia's story.

New Philadelphia Association President Phil Bradshaw added his signature to a letter of intent to donate the town site to the National Park Service, capping a celebration for one of the nation's newest national parks.

