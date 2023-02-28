PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A few strokes of a pen Tuesday afternoon marked the start of the next chapter in New Philadelphia's story.
New Philadelphia Association President Phil Bradshaw added his signature to a letter of intent to donate the town site to the National Park Service, capping a celebration for one of the nation's newest national parks.
"Basically they're going to be in charge," Bradshaw said. "We know the National Park Service has a record of over 100 years of preserving sites and telling the stories of sites. We feel confident they will do an equally good job here."
Michael Ward, NPS deputy regional director for facilities and operations, celebrated “a great day” for the park service and New Philadelphia.
“This is the first time that we’re really coming together in a public setting to celebrate the fact we now have another national park site in the Midwest region,” Ward said.
“We really appreciate the fact that we’re being welcomed into the family and community of New Philadelphia,” he said. “We will do what we always do with national parks — treat them with the care and respect they deserve and build a stronger relationship with everybody in this area.”
The association organized nearly 27 years ago to tell the story of the first town in the nation platted and legally registered in 1836 by an African American, Frank McWorter, who bought 16 family members out of slavery. Association members, including McWorter descendants, now will serve as advisers to the Park Service and continue to maintain the site until the legal transfer is complete – a process that could take up to 16 months with required survey work, environmental and economic studies and a title search.
NPA donated 34 acres for the park. Plans call for the Archaeological Conservancy, which bought nine acres at the site in 2005, to sell its holdings to the park service for the park, which eventually could stretch to cover 124 acres near Barry.
Design plans for the park may not be finalized for up to five years, but “everybody that has been taking care of this spot has done so much already that it will be very easy to operate in what’s there now,” Ward said.
Legislation signed by President Joe Biden in December established the New Philadelphia National Historic Site culminating years of work to recognize the site's national significance.
“We grew up with this story. It was our identity, our story. Now with the National Park Service, it’s all of our story,” said Gerald McWorter, a great-great-grandson of Free Frank McWorter and NPA vice president.
“This story represents everyday people acting out of love and caring for family and community,” he said. “Free Frank and Free Lucy, they were together right between the corridor that links Abraham Lincoln in Springfield and Mark Twain in Missouri. Right between them are African Americans who created this integrated abolitionist village.”
But McWorter said the celebration, held at the John Wood Community College Southeast Education Center, served as "just a wonderful beginning" for the "practical measures" for the site.
"It's the beginning of the negotiations to develop a budget, and that is a practical political reality that we have to embrace," McWorter said. "We're hopeful New Philadelphia will be allocated money from the budget to begin the actual work of building program to actualize its status as a national park."
Plans call for the site to develop relationships to six cities — Springfield, Jacksonville, Barry, Quincy, Hannibal and Pittsfield — as a heritage corridor.
"We're looking, for example, for the museums in all of those places to develop a connection with New Philadelphia," McWorter said. "We're looking for not only intellectual understanding and rethinking of American history but for tourism to impact all of those cities in ways that help them to economically develop."
In developing the New Philadelphia site, the Park Service will rely on resources from across the country.
“You’ll not just see me here or members of the staff from Omaha. You’ll see folks from other parks,” Ward said. “We have other national parks close by. We’ll work with Tim Good in Springfield, Jeremy Sweat down at the Gateway Arch, all within fairly quick driving distance.”
Bradshaw highlighted key points in the process from the six years of archaeological field work to adding augmented reality features and thanked the countless people involved in the project over the years, highlighting the staunch support of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Rep. Darin LaHood.
For Bradshaw, the celebration offered a satisfying culmination to efforts to highlight a place where African Americans lived and worked alongside European Americans during an era of extreme racial strife – an inspiration for present and future generations.
"Early on we made the decision to go for a national park, not a state park. It is a national site, the first in the nation, not just in Illinois," he said, and national parks "represent the crown jewels of the nation. We think this is one of the crown jewels."
