QUINCY — A man buried in Sunset Cemetery will be recognized Saturday as part of the Last Soldier Project of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
“The idea of the project is to honor the last Civil War veteran buried in each county in each state,” said Rich Jones, a Quincy man and a member of the Sons. “Our research has come up with a gentleman by the name of William M. Prater.”
Prater was born June 15, 1844, in Kentucky, but his family moved when he was very young to Illinois, living around Galva. He died at age 100 on Dec. 7, 1944, at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home, now Illinois Veterans Home, in Quincy.
“He served in the Civil War twice,” Jones said. “He claimed he was never wounded. That’s quite a feat right there.”
A small plaque will be placed in a 10:30 a.m. ceremony at Prater’s graveside in Division 12, Row 21 of the cemetery at the Veterans Home.
“It’s a well-deserved honor,” said Dr. Tim Jacobs, commander of the Tri-State Civil War Roundtable, who will speak about Prater’s military service during the ceremony. “He would be the last Civil War veteran of the 15,000 that had lived at the Illinois Veterans Home.”
The ceremony, open to the public, also will feature representatives of the Illinois Veterans Home and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, John A. McClernand, Camp No. 4, wreath presentations and a 21-gun salute by American Legion Post 37.
Jacobs said Prater enlisted the first time in the war in 1861, when he was not quite 18 years old, joining the 69th Illinois Volunteer Infantry on a 90-day recruitment. The regiment guarded Camp Douglas near Chicago, but “after 90 days, in October 1862, they were out of the Army,” Jacobs said.
In January 1863, Prater joined the 14th Illinois Cavalry, and “they were involved in facing Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan in his raid through Indiana and Ohio — their first major action,” Jacobs said.
“The 14th Cavalry was with Sherman in 1864 in his march on Atlanta. His unit did a raid on Macon, Georgia. The raid was successful, but then they were captured,” he said. “William Prater was a prisoner for several months in Andersonville. Luckily he survived.”
By the end of the war, Prater was back with his unit and mustered out in Springfield, but Jacobs said little is known about Prater’s life.
“He farmed around St. Elmo, which is between Vandalia and Effingham,” he said. “In 1914, he came to the Veterans Home. He and his wife lived there until she died, and he continued to live there. He celebrated his 100th birthday at the home in June 1944.”
Jones said it’s important to honor veterans like Prater.
“There are so many veterans that never got recognized for any of the things they did,” he said. “It’s important that not only do we celebrate this one gentleman, but we celebrate everyone.”
The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a fraternal organization dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of veteran heroes who fought to save the Union in the Civil War. Organized in 1881 and chartered by Congress in 1954, the organization is the successor to the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Civil War veterans, and requires its members be direct descendants of someone who served.
Jones found an ancestor who fought in the Civil War while doing genealogy work during the pandemic and was accepted into the Sons.
Work toward the ceremony began last fall when the Springfield camp of the Sons asked Jones to research the last Civil War veteran in Adams County for what's now known as the Last Union Veteran Project. Help from the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County led Jones to Prater.
“I started going through the newspapers that have been scanned through the library’s website and searching for Civil War veterans. I could not find anybody who had died later than Mr. Prater,” Jones said. “It took a long time to do the research, but it was a lot of fun.”
