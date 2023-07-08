Chicago’s World’s Fair influenced Quincy society

Technological innovations unveiled at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, like the Ferris Wheel, dazzled citizens in Quincy, at that time Illinois’ second largest city. 

 Photo courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

The World’s Columbian Exposition, informally known as the Chicago World’s Fair, ran from May 1 to Oct. 30,1893, to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World. It remains the largest and most influential fair in American history. While historians widely document technological advances the United States showcased there — electricity, telegraph, moving pictures —  this fair also unleashed a social revolution, as over the following years the Victorian Era yielded to the Modern Age.

The fair’s Bureau of Lady Managers allowed women for the first time during a major international event to display their achievements, importance in society, and plans for their gender. The Women’s Building attracted huge crowds and a conference of female representatives from over 60 countries debated for several weeks problems facing them, including the reforming of constrictive attire. Long-standing custom dictated wearing corsets, hoop skirts, and tight-lacing, and clothing stores in Quincy and elsewhere offered little else for the “gentle sex.” Following trends begun at the fair, ladies adopted looser garb, and by the first decade of the 20th century most Victorian dress had become obsolete. The Quincy Daily Journal ran a syndicated article in 1913 about a doctor who still favored tight-lacing because it “induces good breathing, prevents consumption, makes maternity easier, and produces perfect children.” The article author added, “Next they will try to reform whiskey and say it is good for sobriety.”

Joseph Newkirk is a local writer and photographer whose work has been widely published as a contributor to literary magazines, as a correspondent for Catholic Times, and for the past 23 years as a writer for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. He is a member of the reorganized Quincy Bicycle Club and has logged more than 10,000 miles on bicycles in his life.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

