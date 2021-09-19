QUINCY — A new informational marker and a Woodland Cemetery tour will highlight the Civil War service of Quincyan Edward Prince.
The marker dedication will take place mid-afternoon Saturday, Oct. 9, after Civil War Symposium III ends, with the cemetery tour that night.
Prince was second-in-command to Gen. Benjamin Grierson, who led what came to be known as Grierson’s Raid across Mississippi in 1863.
The marker for Prince’s grave in Woodland “highlights not only the Civil War history, but his history in Quincy. He was one of the movers and shakers who helped shape Quincy after the Civil War,” said Dr. Tim Jacobs, commander of the Tri States Civil War Round Table.
The Round Table and the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County sponsor the marker dedication program to find and highlight graves of area residents who were important to the Civil War effort.
“There are lots of Civil War people buried in Woodland, but by looking at the stones, you don’t know the story,” said Beth Young, an organizer of the marker dedication. “Some of the stories are really, really interesting. This Edward Prince is just one.”
According to an October 2016 “Once Upon a Time” column provided by the Historical Society, Prince was born in New York in 1832, and his family moved to Payson in the fall of 1835. Prince graduated from Illinois College in 1852, and that fall he came to Quincy and read law in the office of Archibald Williams. He was admitted to the bar in 1853, first associated with Abraham Jonas and later with Gen. James W. Singleton.
Prince was commissioned a lieutenant colonel with the 7th Illinois Volunteer Cavalry on Sept. 8, 1861 and advanced to colonel of the regiment on June 1, 1862, the column said, and Prince quickly developed an aptitude for cavalry tactics and maneuver.
Prince has a “fairly prominent grave site” and a military stone, but the new marker “will be to tell the story,” Historical Society Executive Director Rob Mellon said. “Decades from now, people will be able to walk through and see Edward Prince’s story and that’s because of this program. Our mission is to educate people.”
Since 2016, the project has highlighted the service of William A. Richardson, William Dallas and his wife Virginia Winn Dallas Trevan, Martin Hawkins, Gen. James Morgan and Louise Maertz. The TriStates Civil War Round Table previously added an informational marker for Dr. Samuel Everett, a Quincy native who was the first Union physician killed in battle during the Civil War.
Private and business donations support the marker program, with additional help provided by Harrison Monuments and American Legion Post 37.
The Woodland Cemetery tour is part of the annual program sponsored each October by the Historical Society.
An Underground Railroad tour will be offered Oct. 2 and 16. A Civil War-themed tour, which features Prince, will be offered on Oct. 9 and 31, and a Golden Age of Quincy tour will be available on Oct. 23 and 30.
Tickets are $15 for the tours offered at 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. each night.
Reservations and more information are available by calling the Historical Society at 217-222-1835.