It was a lavish wedding, perfumed and colored brilliantly by dozens of species of flora in gardens that slaves tended around the Robert Martin family home in Rockingham County, North Carolina.
On April 27, 1847, 34-year-old Congressman Stephen A. Douglas of Quincy married Martha Denny Martin, 22, the only surviving child of Robert and Mary Settle Martin. Martha’s sister, Lucinda, had died on September 15, 1846, the eve of her own wedding day. Devastated, the Martin parents focused their lives on Martha.
The Rev. John R. Lee, pastor of the Protestant Episcopal Church in nearby Leakesville, presided at the Martin-Douglas wedding. Martha Martin wore a white satin gown with a misty lace veil. Douglas, whom the Illinois General Assembly the month before had elected a U.S. Senator, wore a Navy colored swallow-tailed coat and buff vest with brass buttons — the “senatorial costume” he would be required to wear in the Upper Chamber.
It had not been until the end of his first year in Congress that Douglas felt comfortable enough to enjoy Washington’s social attractions. He attended levees at the White House, where he was frequently noticed flirting with the ladies. He was especially attracted to Miss Phoebe Gardiner, the 18-year-old cousin of President John Tyler’s wife Letitia. Gardiner’s family encouraged the relationship. She was not interested. That she should shun him did not bother Douglas, whose legislative successes supplanted any want of confidence.
Martha Martin’s cousin, David Settle Reid of Reidsville, North Carolina, was also a first term Congressmen. They were assigned seats next to each other when Congress convened on Dec. 5, 1843. They had much in common. Each was a Democrat. They were born four days apart, Reid on April 19 and Douglas on April 23, 1813. Each was 5’4” tall, within a few pounds of the same weight, and carried similar builds. It was Reid who introduced Douglas to Cousin Martha, who was at the capital with her father to see Reid sworn in as their congressman. Douglas was smitten. He sent flowers and confections to her throughout her visit. And he gratefully accepted invitations that followed to the Martins’ Danbury Plantation in Rockingham County.
Robert Martin was proud to have another congressman in the family. His Uncle Alexander Martin had created the family’s pedigree in public service. He had served as a colonel during the American Revolution and as a delegate to the constitutional convention of 1787. He was also a six-term North Carolina governor, served six terms in the state senate, and served one term as a U.S. senator. Alexander Martin established the approximately 500-acre plantation, which he called Danbury, that Robert Martin acquired in 1841.
The wedding over, Martin on the following day offered Douglas a wedding gift of 146 slaves and a 3,000-acre plantation in Lawrence County, Miss. While he might appreciate the generosity of his father-in-law, Douglas’s prudence as a politician, if not his own sensitivities, influenced him to turn down the offer. Douglas told Martin it was the kind of property a Northern man did not care to own.
Seeing their only child on her way with her husband to Quincy, the Martins decided to move there to be near her. Martin revealed the plan in letters he sent in July 1847 to his daughter.
“You have probably rec’d two letters since (the wedding) that stated your mother had determined on going with me—determined to like where she went, and, of course, determined to settle for life in the neighborhood of Quincy,” Martin wrote. They would have started to Quincy earlier, he said, but for the difficulty finding “another wagon to go with mine to Charleston with your furniture.”
Martin included a lengthy inventory of furniture and household goods—“plush sopha, 2 chairs, with all the interstices filled with books pillows bed bolsters and clothes” and a piano—ten boxes, in all, had been packed for the trip.
“I mention these things, my dear child, to show you we are in earnest about moving to your country and placing all the property we can within your reach,” Mr. Martin wrote. “Your mother has agreed on a mode of spending the ensuing winter with which I am very much pleased. It is this: To remain with you and Judge D in Quincy until you leave for Washington and then come on with you as far as Cincinnati.”
In May, Martin began selling properties in North Carolina, two commercial lots and his house in the nearby town of Wentworth and 22 acres on Big Rock House Creek. He planned to sell the Danbury Plantation and move his approximately 50 slaves to a Mississippi plantation.
Although he planned to buy land in Adams County, he admitted concern about a farm’s profitability. He was more concerned about an even larger problem looming. The value of his plantations was falling steeply. And Martin’s explanation foretold the failure of the plan to move to Adams County:
“Texas-Florida and the probable acquisition of half or more of Mexico has reduced our lands to prices merely nominal, and if I was to force a sale just now I do not believe Lands I could have sold 3 years ago for $20,000 would now bring much more than a fourth of that sum. This is a sacrifice I cannot think of making as much as I desire to transfer all of our No Ca property proceeds to your new residence.”
Martin’s son-in-law, Congressman Douglas, figured prominently in the cause for falling slave state land values. He had won election to Congress from Western Illinois on a platform of national expansion. It was Douglas who had legislated Florida and the Republic of Texas into the union as the 27th and 28th states. And it would be Douglas who led the organization of 550,000 square miles of land ceded by Mexico to the United States after the Mexican American War ended in 1848.
The Martins remained in North Carolina, where Robert Martin died on May 28, 1848. The Douglases moved from Quincy to Chicago in late 1847.
Sources
