BARRY, Ill. — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis took a step back in time Thursday with a stop in New Philadelphia.
Davis toured the site of the first town in the U.S. platted and legally registered by an African American, Free Frank McWorter, with members of the New Philadelphia Association.
He studied storyboards in the kiosk and walked a portion of the augmented reality tour, using a tablet computer to “see” what life was like five generations ago at the site the association hopes will become a national park.
“We’re very pleased that Rodney Davis has already signed onto House Bill 820 to make New Philadelphia part of the National Park Service, but we wanted to further introduce him to a lot of the elements that we have out here,” New Philadelphia Association Executive Director Marynel Corton said.
“One of the concerns of the National Park Service is that we may not have enough out here to see. Between the augmented reality, the signs and just the feel of being here, our stance is that we have much more here than some of the other sites that are already part of the National Park Service.”
Davis hopes to see the bill, introduced by Rep. Darin LaHood, move to the House floor. Similar legislation was introduced in November by Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
“It’s passed through committee. We’ve got to get it on the House floor. That’s something I hope we’re going to be able to continue to join forces to do,” Davis said. “This isn’t a partisan issue. This is an issue important not just to Pike County and this region but to the history of our country.”
Davis and LaHood already have partnered on an effort to have a 1908 Springfield race riot site recognized as a national historic monument. “Hopefully we’ll get both of them passed and signed into law before the end of this Congress,” Davis said.
“Making New Philadelphia a national park in this political climate will be a positive sign that the entire country can respect and support,” said Gerald McWorter, a fifth-generation descendant of Free Frank. “The past history of New Philadelphia can be a guide to the future of our country.”
Davis also joined the association and Looking for Lincoln representatives to dedicate a Looking for Lincoln sign at First Baptist Church of Barry.
“This is one of the newest wayside exhibits and brings us up to almost 270 wayside exhibits throughout the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area” covering 43 Illinois counties, said Sarah Watson, executive director of Looking for Lincoln and the national heritage area.
“This is your story in Barry, your story in New Philadelphia. We’re here to help you tell those stories and help bring visitors in to learn more about the stories.”
The sign, the only one between Quincy and Pittsfield, highlights Free Frank’s church and his connection to the nation’s 16th president.
Free Frank, his wife Free Lucy and their son Commodore were very early members of the church, which traces its history to 1829 when it formed in Atlas before moving to Barry in 1836.
The sign tells the story of Free Frank acquiring a legal last name in 1837 to protect himself and his town. Lincoln was a member of the Illinois State Legislature when it voted to secure the name of Frank McWorter for Free Frank.
“Lincoln was there that day. We don’t know if he voted yea or nay. We like to think he voted yea,” Corton said.
Also mentioned on the sign is Calvin Jackson, a church member and photographer with ties to Lincoln and the McWorters. Jackson took a well-known photo of Lincoln in 1858 in Pittsfield and may have taken a photo the McWorters have of Free Lucy.
Jackson also took photos, recently acquired by Corton, of church member Dr. Philander M. Parker and his wife. Parker was a local dentist and director of the church’s Sunday School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.