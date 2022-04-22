NEBO, Ill. — Homer Zumwalt passed along the box of his brother’s memorabilia with the suggestion that his son-in-law, Barry Swanson, might do something with it.
The World War II medals, diaries, letters and newspaper articles of Philip Zumwalt sat in Swanson’s closet for 10 years until he decided to write a book telling the story of the Nebo man.
Swanson’s recently published debut novel, “Still Points,” traces Zumwalt’s transition from music teacher in Payson to radio gunner in the Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater.
The historical fiction work combines information drawn from Zumwalt’s diaries and Swanson’s imagination along with “a love story that was a family legend but never really authenticated by the family of the lady,” Swanson said.
“The finished product is exactly what my father would have dreamed of,” said Swanson’s wife Gail. “It tells the bravery of war, the complication that romance always brings to anyone’s life, and all the heartfelt philosophical questions people going into war have to face.”
Threaded through the book is a message of the importance of peace to avoid the losses of war — a message that resonates in today’s world.
“As I wrote this book, I didn’t know this Ukraine (war) would happen,” Swanson said. “Now we have it in the news every night. The ravages of war are there.”
The book shares ravages of World War II and their impact on the accomplished musician who began playing piano at the age of 5. Several early scenes in the book are set in Nebo where “the Zumwalt boys” — Homer, Philip and younger brother Wayne — were well-known and their father served as mayor for many years.
Zumwalt majored in music in college, graduating in 1940, then took a teaching job in Payson, where a friend taught, to finance his dream of becoming a professional musician.
Then one night, he meets Eleanor Robinson, as Swanson wrote, at the Casino in Quincy. “That is not a true story, but it made sense they might meet there,” Swanson said. “The real truth of the matter is that’s how my parents met. They met at a dance.”
The meeting became one of the “still points” in Zumwalt’s life.
“These moments change your life forever,” Gail Swanson said. “The still points surrounding Philip were very dramatic.”
Swanson spent 10 years working on the book, concentrating most of his effort over the last four years after having retired from a long teaching career and moving from Galesburg to North Carolina.
“I was an English teacher when I started out, an English major interested in writing,” said Swanson, who also served as a full-time lecturer in the College of Education at the University of Illinois and an assistant professor in the education department at Knox College.
Research along the way led to connections with World War II veterans, stops in Payson and Quincy, work with Jean Key at the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, and a trip to Australia tracing Zumwalt’s footsteps.
The book turned into a family affair with a painting by the Swansons’ daughter Lara Wilson, based on one of the photos from Australia, used for the cover and an imprint designed by their grandson Sam Swanson.
Finishing his first book may lead to a second.
“I have an idea for a novel about my senior year as a basketball player and Gail was a cheerleader — a love story, a coming-of-age story,” Swanson said. Writing “is a hard thing to do, but it’s worth it. Maybe I’ll try it again.”
