Dorothy Spindler and her bookstore

Dorothy Ritz was born in Germany on Dec. 12, 1853, to Henry and Elizabeth (Schultz) Ritz. Her father owned a wagon factory until his death in 1853. He passed away seven days before Dorothy’s birth. She was one of 10 children — eight boys and two girls. She attended school in Hanover, Germany, until she was 16 years old. In 1869, she immigrated to America with two older brothers. They arrived in New York and quickly made their way to Quincy. The reason they chose this area is not known. At 17, on Dec. 29, 1870, she married Michael Spindler. An article in the Aug. 30, 1911, Quincy Daily Herald suggests they married in the building where a Chinese chop suey restaurant was doing business. Michael was a well-known shoe dealer who operated a store between the block of Fifth and Sixth and Hampshire streets and at one time manufactured shoes. In 1895, at the age of 60, Michael passed away, leaving Dorothy widowed with two children and a step-parent to four others.
Dorothy was a member of the Daughters of Rebekah, a service-oriented branch of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. The group was created as the female auxiliary of the Odd Fellows, a trend many fraternal societies followed. The May 26, 1898, Quincy Daily Journal reported the organization hosting a ball and “entertaining a large crowd” at the Golden Rule Lodge. Entertainment was provided by members and Frank Slater and Fulbler’s orchestra. Dorothy was also a member of the Daughters of Pocahontas, the women’s auxiliary of the Improved Order of Red Men. Quincy newspapers reported on the group from the 1890s to the 1920s. Early membership was exclusive to Caucasian women over 18 years of age. The nativist organization focused on fighting communism and providing patriotic education. She was also a member of the Episcopal Church.
Quincy newspapers show Dorothy operating a stationery store and news depot at 19 N. Sixth St., in the early 1880s. In 1884, an advertisement lists cards, toys, and picture books available for purchase along with “card cases in Pearl and Plush” hand mirrors, frames, purses, and ladies’ work baskets and boxes. She also sold books, magazines, and newspapers written in German. An Aug. 30, 1911, a Quincy Daily Herald article states that she operated a store at 114 N. Sixth St., where the Malambar’s fruit stand once operated. According to the same article, her store remained there for eight years before she contracted typhoid fever and had to step away from the business for more than a year. When she reopened, her storefront changed a couple of times with one location being next to the Kespohl store before settling in at 611 Hampshire St.
Dorothy’s store was the center of attention in a July 7, 1885, the Quincy Daily Whig report “a grand display of fireworks which had not been previously announced, occurred at the store of Mrs. Spindler …” One of her sons was selling fireworks outside the store when unnamed boys threw a lighted firecracker onto the table holding the fireworks. Within seconds “sky rockets were flying in all directions, pinwheels were spinning about the street, roman candles were shooting at the stars …”
The firework show was not the only excitement to come from Dorothy’s store. On Aug. 8, 1907, the Quincy Daily Herald reported “a crashing collapse in the news store of Mrs. Dorothy Spindler.” During the afternoon before, a 40-feet-long shelving unit came crashing down and splintered several glass-topped showcases. The upper shelves stored school tablets, and in anticipation of the school year, Dorothy had ordered a large number. Her daughter Emma was stocking the shelves with tablets when the crash occurred. No one was injured, and damages cost Dorothy about $300 since she had no insurance for such incidents.
In the fall of 1907, Dorothy found herself in court concerning problems with her dog(s). On Sept. 25, 1907, Officer Clarke, the city’s dog enumerator, issued a warrant for Dorothy and nine others. At this time, Quincy had a city ordinance stating city residents who owned dogs must have a license. Dorothy neglected to obtain a license. The following day, her case was suspended until the 27th. On Sept. 27, Dorothy was charged with “harboring unlicensed dogs” and ordered to pay $5 plus expenses.
It’s unclear when Dorothy transitioned to owning and operating a full-time bookstore and changed the name to Spindler News Company, it was however, one of the most respected and patronized bookstores in Quincy. The store carried materials for study and for entertainment. Dorothy was noted to be “... classed with the leading representatives of commercial interests in Quincy for, in the management of her store, she displays excellent business and executive force and keen discernment.” Her store became one of the only places where people could get newspapers from other parts of the state.
On Aug. 30, 1911, the Quincy Daily Herald announced Dorothy’s retirement. After 20 years of being in the bookstore business, she decided to retire and auction off the store and stock. According to her interview, she had acquired enough money and “worldly possessions to retire and take life conservatively easy the rest of her days.” Two years later, the August 12, 1913, Quincy Daily Herald reported that Dorothy had moved to Chicago in 1912 and had returned to Quincy to settle “some matters of business, including the sale of household goods….” The same article states Dorothy traveled extensively and spent three months in the Minnesota area visiting family before returning to the city.
Dorothy Spindler’s life in Chicago is as unknown as is the date she died. What is known is that she was a well-respected Quincy businesswoman during her 40-plus years of living here.
Nancy Benz, MA is the Assistant Curator of Collections and Exhibits at the Quincy Museum inside the historic Newcomb-Stillwell Mansion. A Hancock County native, Nancy received her Master’s in American History with an emphasis in public history from Western Illinois University in 2018. She is the author of the #TrackingHistory blog and an all-ages coloring book, “Trailblazing Midwestern Women Who Made Their Mark on HERstory”.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."
