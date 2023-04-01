Dorothy Spindler and her bookstore

Hampshire Street was a busy commercial street in the 1880’s. Dorothy Spindler’s shop would have been just east of where this photo was taken.

 Photo courtesy of Quincy Area Historic Photo Collection

Dorothy Ritz was born in Germany on Dec. 12, 1853, to Henry and Elizabeth (Schultz) Ritz. Her father owned a wagon factory until his death in 1853. He passed away seven days before Dorothy’s birth. She was one of 10 children — eight boys and two girls. She attended school in Hanover, Germany, until she was 16 years old. In 1869, she immigrated to America with two older brothers. They arrived in New York and quickly made their way to Quincy. The reason they chose this area is not known. At 17, on Dec. 29, 1870, she married Michael Spindler. An article in the Aug. 30, 1911, Quincy Daily Herald suggests they married in the building where a Chinese chop suey restaurant was doing business. Michael was a well-known shoe dealer who operated a store between the block of Fifth and Sixth and Hampshire streets and at one time manufactured shoes. In 1895, at the age of 60, Michael passed away, leaving Dorothy widowed with two children and a step-parent to four others.

Dorothy was a member of the Daughters of Rebekah, a service-oriented branch of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. The group was created as the female auxiliary of the Odd Fellows, a trend many fraternal societies followed. The May 26, 1898, Quincy Daily Journal reported the organization hosting a ball and “entertaining a large crowd” at the Golden Rule Lodge. Entertainment was provided by members and Frank Slater and Fulbler’s orchestra. Dorothy was also a member of the Daughters of Pocahontas, the women’s auxiliary of the Improved Order of Red Men. Quincy newspapers reported on the group from the 1890s to the 1920s. Early membership was exclusive to Caucasian women over 18 years of age. The nativist organization focused on fighting communism and providing patriotic education. She was also a member of the Episcopal Church.

Nancy Benz, MA is the Assistant Curator of Collections and Exhibits at the Quincy Museum inside the historic Newcomb-Stillwell Mansion. A Hancock County native, Nancy received her Master’s in American History with an emphasis in public history from Western Illinois University in 2018. She is the author of the #TrackingHistory blog and an all-ages coloring book, “Trailblazing Midwestern Women Who Made Their Mark on HERstory”.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

