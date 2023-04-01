Dorothy Spindler and her bookstore

Nancy Benz, MA is the Assistant Curator of Collections and Exhibits at the Quincy Museum inside the historic Newcomb-Stillwell Mansion. A Hancock County native, Nancy received her Master’s in American History with an emphasis in public history from Western Illinois University in 2018. She is the author of the #TrackingHistory blog and an all-ages coloring book, “Trailblazing Midwestern Women Who Made Their Mark on HERstory”.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."