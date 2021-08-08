William Samuel Knapheide was born April 14, 1865. His family, originally from Germany, settled in Quincy and started a wagon manufacturing business in 1848 which continues today. He came from a large family. He and his sister Melinda Knapheide Germann became physicians. After high school he went to Gem City Business College and became a bookkeeper. While working as a bookkeeper at night, he went to Quincy College of Medicine, graduating in 1889. He continued his studies at Long Island Cottage Hospital in Brooklyn New York. Traveling to Europe in 1890, he did advanced study in Vienna, Berlin and Strasbourg. Returning to Quincy he married Mary Brenner of Fowler in 1892. His first office was at 522 Maiden Lane which he shared with his sister. They later shared office space at 435 S. 8th Street and 639 Maine Street.
Just one week after he started his practice, Knapheide was appointed the house physician for Blessing Hospital, an affiliation he continued for 49 years. Blessing Hospital was small and local physicians were the house staff. During those early years, physician appointments were for six months, and specialties changed over time. Dr. Knapheide held positions of attending physician, house surgeon, consulting surgeon, “anaesthetizer,” consulting gynecologist and at times, obstetrician.
Hospital staff cared for admitted patients as charity, brought to the hospital by ambulance, or simply dropped off. When a patient arrived the nursing supervisor would call the physician appropriate for the case. In 1909 for example, the hospital had thirty surgical cases with seven cases referred to Dr. Knapheide. All the while he had his own practice and patients. He advertised his office hours as 7 to 9 a.m., 1 to 3 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m. in the newspaper without delineating the days.
Throughout his career, the newspapers reported accidents and injuries and even seemed to know when Dr. Knapheide was called to a home. Patient names, locations and specific case details were used with the injured or sick having no privacy. An August 30, 1892 Quincy Daily Herald used the headline, “One Days’ Accidents” and proceeded to say, “It was a very busy day for Dr. Knapheide, for they came tumbling on him from all quarters with cuts and broken members and other injuries.”
Dr. Knapheide saw patients in town and out of town, and sometimes he was called for consultation in other counties. The Quincy Daily Journal reported in 1897 that he had to spend the night at a farmer’s house he was passing due to a severe storm. Another 1897 article titled, “Shot in a Melon Patch,” talked about two neighbors, a dog, a melon patch, and a shotgun. The victim was put in a wagon and taken to Dr. Knapheide at 11 p.m. where the doctor removed some of the shot and sent him on to Blessing Hospital. The shooter claimed he was aiming for the barking dog and said he did not see the man. He was charged with assault and intent to murder.
The newspaper headlines continued to be sensational such as “A Needle in His Lungs,” which told the story of Paul, “the little son of … got a needle down his windpipe and consequently into its left lung.” “Yesterday Dr. Knapheide performed an operation by which the little fellow was relieved of the needle.” Or the headline, “Fell Into a Sewer,” with the story of 10-year-old Ross knocked out by hitting his head resulting in a concussion and stitches by Dr. Knapheide.
Even in the early part of the 20th century patients sued their doctors. One case in 1900 against Dr. Knapheide was about an industrial accident at a mill where the foreman lost part of his hand. The doctor cared for the injury and saved most of a hand. The patient later sued saying too much of his hand was saved thus causing blood poisoning.
Privacy was not a concern for the newspaper. A 1916 an article described a woman who died in an accidental outhouse fire. The doctor was summoned as was the ambulance which took her to the hospital. Her name and the details of the accident as well as testimony from the inquest was reported in detail in the newspaper noting the incident, the witnessing neighbors, Dr. Knapheide describing the burns, and comments about the deceased suffering from melancholia thus wondering if the fire was an accident.
Not all newspaper stories about Dr. Knapheide concerned his patients. One 1895 article titled, “Dr. Knapheide Dumped” talked about him being thrown from his buggy with his medicine case and by not giving up the reins, he was dragged down Sixth Street. The horse finally stopped, and the doctor continued on his way. Much later in his career the doctor took people to the hospital in his own car which in 1925 was a Hupmobile. Another story in the Quincy Daily Journal said, “Dr. Knapheide was fined for running his automobile through a funeral procession while on an emergency call.” He violated the city code and was fined $5 plus court costs which left the newspaper wondering if, “The enforcement of this ordinance will mean that the fire department will not be allowed to pass through the lines of a funeral procession in the city of Quincy.”
Damages to the doctor’s property were reported as were thefts. In 1910 someone took his surgeon’s case out of his car parked in front of his office. The Daily Herald reported partial resolution to the crime as “the recovery of the surgeon’s case hidden under a platform at the plant of the Selby Poultry Co., Fourth and Vermont, the case ripped open by the bone-headed thief who didn’t have sense enough to spring the catches.”
Although crimes and accidents are still reported today, injuries, sicknesses, and problems are held in the strictest confidence by medical professionals and are not the subject of newspaper headlines.
