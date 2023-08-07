BARRY, Ill. — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin believes one of the nation’s newest national parks plays a key role in telling the country’s history — all of its history.
“Tell the whole story, all the truth, all the facts. I’m saddened by slavery and all it brought to this country, but I tell my kids and grandkids so they understand what we’ve been through as a nation and the amazing stories like this one, New Philadelphia, that broke the mold,” Durbin said.
Durbin stopped Monday morning at the first community founded and legally platted in 1836 by an African American, Free Frank McWorter. Durbin viewed signs telling the story of the site and took in part of the virtual reality tour which brings its history to life.
“We should know our history, the truth of it, even if painful,” Durbin said. “Politicians wherever they are from and whatever their party shouldn’t pick and choose those pieces of history to teach. Teach it all. Teach the facts. Let the future generations draw their own conclusion.”
Durbin met informally with members of the New Philadelphia Association and McWorter family members who worked for years to turn a family story into a story for the nation.
“We grew up with the family story if you could get to New Philadelphia, you could get a pair of shoes, a horse and those McWorter boys would help you get north,” said Gerald McWorter, a great-great- grandson of Free Frank. “This was the family story. I’m so proud it’s now our story.”
McWorter and New Philadelphia Association President Phil Bradshaw both thanked Durbin for his long-standing support of the bipartisan effort to turn the site into a national park.
“We’re standing on sacred ground. Thirty years before the Civil War, people with different colored skin lived together, worked together and went to school together,” Bradshaw said. “That’s a story we need told more today than maybe anytime in my lifetime, my 84 years, so that’s why this is important.”
But telling the story as a national park takes leadership.
“Sen. Durbin has given us that leadership, never wavered,” Bradshaw said.
Durbin called New Philadelphia “an amazing story” especially at a time when Illinois had very few black settlers and only a handful of communities, including Quincy and Jacksonville, with 100 black residents.
“Telling the story makes us stronger as a nation,” Durbin said.
Durbin’s visit, his second to the site, provided “a symbolic moment” for New Philadelphia, which became a national park, the New Philadelphia National Historic Site, with legislation signed in December by President Joe Biden..
Mike Ward, National Park Service deputy regional director for facilities and operations, said the process continues to move forward and conversations continue about future expectations.
With certification of the land and insurance on all the titles expected Monday, “the first step in the land is completed, and we keep moving on. The next step is we do an environmental site assessment,” Ward said. “We’re so excited to be part of this. It’s going to be one of the most important (parks) in the Midwest region.”
McWorter said the park will tell a story about freedom.
In New Philadelphia, “they lived free 20 miles from the Mississippi River and the slave state of Missouri,” McWorter said. “It’s really important at this time in the history of this country that a story like New Philadelphia becomes something we can refer back to. We desperately need the idea people can live together and experience the journey to freedom.”
