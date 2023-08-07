BARRY, Ill. — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin believes one of the nation’s newest national parks plays a key role in telling the country’s history — all of its history.

“Tell the whole story, all the truth, all the facts. I’m saddened by slavery and all it brought to this country, but I tell my kids and grandkids so they understand what we’ve been through as a nation and the amazing stories like this one, New Philadelphia, that broke the mold,” Durbin said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.