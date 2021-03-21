Early Italian immigrants faced prejudice and hostility

The Statue of Liberty dedicated in 1886 has inscribed the American ideal of this country as a refuge for immigrants seeking a better life. “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the unwanted refuse of your teeming shores.” Established citizens, though, did not always welcome arriving immigrants and often treated them harshly, especially those from southern European countries like Italy.
Immigrants from Italy first came to Quincy in the 1880s almost exclusively from the country’s poor rural provinces. They believed brighter prospects resided near Midwestern farmlands than in Eastern urban areas. After entering the United States by ship through the New Orleans port, they traveled up the Mississippi to Quincy, where its agrarian and river setting would allow them to cultivate large gardens and supplement meals with fresh fish and game. A second wave of Italians settled here following the massive 1908 earthquake around Naples and Sicily that killed about 80,000 people and left 60,000 homeless.
Some residents in Quincy shunned these “foreigners” and disparagingly called them “Dagos,” “wops” or “spics.” Discrimination, black-listing, and occasional threats of violence occurred. Even those who accepted Italians into the community lived among pervasive xenophobia that relegated these olive-skinned Mediterraneans—widely-viewed as “non-white” and inferior—to second-class “hyphen” Americans.
Italian immigrants struggled to learn English and overcome the language barrier. During the divorce proceedings of Joseph and Josie Puglos, the November 1, 1894, Quincy Daily Herald referred to the couple as “genuine macaroni eaters who don’t ‘spike Inglis.’” Frank Malambri, a 14-year-old first-generation American offspring of immigrant parents, had to act as interpreter.
Stereotypes abounded about Italians and they became objects of ridicule and parody. The 1892 Society of St. John’s Church banquet featured Miss Ella Doerr reciting the poem “The Dago Banana Peeler.” The annual South Side Boat Club dance held at Turnveiren (later known as Turner Hall) showcased a “Dago street organ grinder with a hurdy-gurdy and monkey.” Local fireworks displays with “Dago bombs” portrayed Italians as violent and the slur “Dollar-a-day-Dago-drunkards” as boozers willing to do anything for a drink.
People of different ethnic groups — mostly now American citizens—congregated separately in Quincy. Turnveiren served only Germans and the Hibernian Society those of Irish “blood.” Citing their “strange” demeanor and rudimentary English, local companies rarely hired Italians and local unions banned them from most trade organizations.
Italians lived close to each other in neighborhood enclaves and frequently spoke their native language among themselves. They usually made a living as store owners, self-employed craftsmen, or gardeners who sold their produce locally. Children often quit school after only a few years of formal education to help support the household. About 40% of Italian immigrants left Quincy and returned to live in their native country.
Although Italians professed traditional Roman Catholic beliefs and attended Mass at St. Peter Church, they harbored some ancient beliefs that many people found bizarre. Wearing charms shaped like a horn around their necks to ward off “malocchio,” or evil eye, and having unmarried women walk three times around the church nave on St. Nicholas Day to find good (Italian) husbands and avoid a “mixed” marriage evoked outcries of “superstition” and “pagan.”
Insurance companies denied policies to Italians — as well as nearly all Catholics in the city. To counter this bias, the Hibernian Society of St. Rose of Lima Church offered mutual benefit programs for its (Irish) members and the Labor Temple provided some security for its unions. But only after the local Knights of Columbus formed in 1901 could Catholics of Italian descent get insurance for their families.
A New Orleans mob lynched 11 Italian residents of that city in 1889 (the largest mass lynching in American history) after a court acquitted some of the Italian defendants on trial for the murder of Police Chief David Hennessey. The aftermath of this episode fueled more hostility in Quincy.
In January 1891, the local Ku Klux Klan threatened the lives of Mr. and Mrs. William Martin, Italian immigrants who owned a fruit store on Sixth and Hampshire. Similar incidents occurred in Quincy over the next two decades. An editorial in the April 9, 1891, Quincy Whig stated. “The blatant Italians who are howling for war ought to be kicked out of the country. It is now concluded that the people of New Orleans made a bad mistake. There are a lot more Dagos in this country who need killing.”
Associating Italians with the crime syndicate La Cosa Nostra or, as it became known, “Mafia” ran deep. After Adams County Game Warden Charlie Clarke received a threatening unsigned letter from a fisherman, he had fined for not having a valid license, he accused—without evidence—the local Mafia.
Gangsters like Al Capone and Frank Costello cast more images of Italians as violent criminals, further stigmatizing citizens of this heritage living peacefully in Quincy. Capone himself sometimes stayed here to escape police pressure, and the Gem City gained notoriety as “Little Chicago.” Citizens opposed to illegal alcohol consumption, gambling, and prostitution often blamed Italians.
Overcoming deep-rooted prejudice and animosity took time and familiarity with immigrant families. The Rev. Daniel Sands, pastor of Quincy’s Unitarian Church and a former welfare worker in Chicago, explained to the public that the Mafia arose from social problems like “white slave trade” and “bootlegging of hootch.” The Rev. John H. Lemkan of Quincy’s German Methodist Episcopal Church stated that degrading immigrants with slurs prevents them from becoming good American citizens.
World War I began to change attitudes toward people of Italian descent. Adams County deployed about 50 men of this heritage, mostly offspring of immigrants, into military action and they served honorably and often with distinction. Most local Italian families supported the American effort. In the years following the war’s end, Quincy honored — along with all soldiers — those of Italian ancestry and their families. Their show of patriotism for their adopted country diminished the stigma of “hyphens” and allayed distorted ideas about race and ethnic origin.
Joseph Newkirk is a local writer and photographer whose work has been widely published as a contributor to literary magazines, as a correspondent for Catholic Times, and for the past 23 years as a writer for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. He is a member of the reorganized Quincy Bicycle Club and has logged more than 10,000 miles on bicycles in his life.
The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving local history. This column’s authors are society members and historians. The Herald-Whigs website, whig.com, carries each column and includes sources. For information visit hsqac.org or call 217-222-1835.
Sources
