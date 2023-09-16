Early railroad history in Illinois

A replica of the first Northern Cross locomotive, the Rogers, as displayed by the Wabash at the Chicago Railroad Fair. The replica was constructed by the railroad in their Decatur, Illinois shops in the late 1940s, and it was extensively used by the Wabash in parades (powered by a Case tractor underneath) and town centennial celebrations throughout the 1950s.

 Courtesy of the Wabash RR publicity photo in the public domain

The Baltimore and Ohio was the first railroad in the United States, opening for commerce in 1830. Early railroads used horses and steam engines. They competed with other methods of transportation, which accelerated during the 1830s to meet the needs of westward migration. Roads, canals and railroads were being built to transport people and goods. The Erie Canal completed in 1825 was part of a waterway from the Atlantic Ocean and to the Great Lakes. The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal opened in 1831 and connected Washington, D.C., to Cumberland, Md., where the National Road began. These transportation assets were used for commerce and by settlers eager to reach the new states in the Midwest. Illinois Governor Joseph Duncan said in 1834, “In my judgement, experience has shown canals to be much more useful and generally cheaper of construction than railroads; they require less expensive repair and are continually improving; while railroads are kept in repair at heavy expense and will last about fifteen years.”

Railroad history in Illinois began in Meredosia in 1838. The Northern Cross was the first railroad west of the Allegheny Mountains and North of the Ohio River to use a steam locomotive. Illinois’ Internal Improvement Act of 1837 prescribed various sections of the railroad be built from Quincy to Clayton and Columbus, from Mount Sterling east, from Meredosia to Jacksonville, and so on across the state to Indiana. Vast amounts of money were spent on the sections but according to Quincy and Adams County History and Representative Men “only sixty miles of inferior road from Meredosia to Springfield” were completed and abandoned a few years later when the railroad was sold at public auction.

Arlis Dittmer is a retired health science librarian and former president of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. During her years with Blessing Health System, she became interested in medical and nursing history—both topics frequently overlooked in history.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

