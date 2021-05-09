Early silent movies awed local audiences

Joseph Newkirk is a local writer and photographer whose work has been widely published as a contributor to literary magazines, as a correspondent for Catholic Times, and for the past 23 years as a writer for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project. He is a member of the reorganized Quincy Bicycle Club and has logged more than 10,000 miles on bicycles in his life.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving local history. This column’s authors are society members and historians. The Herald-Whig’s website, whig.com, carries each column and includes sources. For information visit hsqac.org or call 217-222-1835.