Early views of Quincy

A 1900 photograph of the first passenger train of the Wabash Railroad’s new track as it came through the cut in the bluff and headed north on Delaware before the curve which took it to the railhead at Sixth and York Streets. 

 Photo courtesy of author

Long before aerial photography, 19th century civic boosters used bird's-eye-view prints to show off Quincy's prosperity and lure new investors. At least three of these prints were published, in 1859, 1860 and 1875. In dramatic panoramas, the prints render streets, parks, residential blocks and factories in detail. They also give some idea of how the natural landscape must have looked before Quincyans filled in the stream beds and cut through the hills in building their city.

Architectural historian Paul Larson referred to the prints in his 1991 application to have the South Side German Historic District listed on the National Register of Historic Places. He called special attention to the effect that two unnamed streams had on the south side's development.

Tom Fentem is a retired assistant city planner with the City of Quincy. He served as staff for the Quincy Preservation Committee.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

