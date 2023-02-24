Dr. Richard Eells House

The Dr. Richard Eells Home will host an open house on Sunday to celebrate Black History Month.

 H-W File Photo

QUINCY — The Dr. Richard Eells House will host an event on Sunday in celebration of Black History Month, giving guests the chance to view the landmark home and learn more about the history of the site.

From 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, the Eells House, 425 Jersey St. in Quincy, will host music and stories from Mett Morris, as well as hearing from Helen Bumbry, wife of the late Ben Bumbry. She will share her perspectives on her family's long history in Quincy.

