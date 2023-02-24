QUINCY — The Dr. Richard Eells House will host an event on Sunday in celebration of Black History Month, giving guests the chance to view the landmark home and learn more about the history of the site.
From 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, the Eells House, 425 Jersey St. in Quincy, will host music and stories from Mett Morris, as well as hearing from Helen Bumbry, wife of the late Ben Bumbry. She will share her perspectives on her family's long history in Quincy.
Along with the speakers, guests will have the opportunity to view a short film on the history of area abolitionist activities, including Eells arrest following an unsuccessful attempt to help a slave named Charley escape through the Underground Railroad.
The Dr. Richard Eells House is a nationally recognized Underground Railroad site that allows visitors the chance to walk in the footsteps of Eells and Charley. The House recently introduced a gallery to give a more detailed view of the region's anti-slavery activities and let readers immerse themselves in the area's nationally-important local history.
Sunday's open house is free and open to the public. Snacks and drinks will be provided, and guests are encouraged to explore the home during their visit. The Dr. Eells House is a non-profit organization and donations can be made to the Friends of the Dr. Richard Eells House, PO Box 628, Quincy, IL 62306.
