Grant Bicentennial

Curt Fields, known nationally for his portrayal of Ulysses S. Grant, will be in Quincy Aug. 13 and 14 for events commemorating Grant's bicentennial. Fields will greet visitors during special tours of the Governor John Wood Mansion and speak at a marker rededication.

 Submitted photo

QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and the Tri-States Civil War Round Table are teaming up to mark the bicentennial of the birth of Ulysses S. Grant.

Events planned Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14 will celebrate the 18th president and his connection to Quincy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.