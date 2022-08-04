QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and the Tri-States Civil War Round Table are teaming up to mark the bicentennial of the birth of Ulysses S. Grant.
Events planned Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14 will celebrate the 18th president and his connection to Quincy.
“In Quincy we have a special connection to Grant, perhaps even a special obligation to keep his memory alive,” said Beth Young, an organizer of the events. “From Front Street in Quincy, Grant and the 21st Illinois marched into Missouri and began their service in the Civil War. Grant was in Quincy twice, once later campaigning.”
Grant was born April 27, 1822 in Ohio, and Civil War societies and Round Table organizations have planned events throughout the year to celebrate the bicentennial.
“This is Quincy’s offering,” Young said.
Thirty-minute tours of the Governor John Wood Mansion and presentations by historical re-enactors will be offered 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 13. The tours are free, but space is limited, and reservations are required by calling HSQAC at 217-222-1835.
Wood’s wife Ann, portrayed by Kelsey Pigg of Quincy, will greet visitors at the mansion door, while Quincyan Dr. Tim Jacobs as Wood will greet people at the log cabin.
Inside the mansion, Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by Fritz Klein of Springfield, will greet guests in one room, with Grant, portrayed by Curt Fields of Colliersville, Tenn., in another and Warren Brown of Freeport as Mark Twain in a third room.
“Lincoln will talk about his connection to Quincy and to Grant. Grant will talk about his visits to Quincy and his relationship with Lincoln, and Mark Twain will talk about his relationship with Grant and Grant’s memoirs,” Young said.
“Three very interesting and important personalities in the mid- to late-19th century U.S. history knew one another well, communicated with each other and had lives intertwined in a variety of ways.”
Music by the Pike Pipers, Civil War-themed exhibits and the 8te Open food truck featuring Lincoln-, Grant- and Twain-themed menu choices will be available on the grounds, and visitors are welcome to view the mansion’s parlor, herb and prairie grass gardens.
A brief rededication of the Grant marker in Clat Adams Bicentennial Park will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
Fields, as Grant, will speak as well as Quincy Mayor Mike Troup, with American Legion Post 37 providing military honors.
HSQAC, the Round Table and donors placed the marker in 2018 to honor Grant’s departure from Quincy on July 11 and 12, 1861, for the Civil War.
“We thought it was fitting to rededicate the marker at this time in honor of Grant’s service to his country and because of his connection to Quincy,” Young said.
HSQAC Executive Director Rob Mellon said both events help promote the society’s missions of preservation and education.
“We’re always looking for ways to do things a little differently than we have done in the past,” Mellon said. “Since we have a relationship with Curt Fields and these other individuals — people who are known nationally for their portrayals — it was an opportunity to bring them all together, celebrate Grant’s bicentennial and still meet our mission of education.”
