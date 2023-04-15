Famous Civil War photo was of man in Quincy regiment

The famous photograph of amputee Lewis Martin of the First Illinois which became the 29th Infantry During the Civil War. 

 Photo courtesy of the National Archives.

On Jan. 25, 1892, neighbor Carrie Boone found the body of her black friend Lewis Martin cold in his bed. It was Boone’s habit to look in on the 52-year-old Civil War veteran at the home he owned at the intersection of Lincoln and Jefferson streets in Springfield. It was one of the properties Martin bought with pension money he earned as a disabled veteran.

Nineteenth century Springfield residents knew Martin for his visible sacrifice as a soldier in the cause of freedom and the Union during the Civil War. Today’s students of that war know him for the same reason. A photograph Dr. Reed Bontecou, a surgeon at the Harewood U.S. Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., took of Martin during his recovery from the amputation of his right arm and left leg is one of the most recognized photos of the Civil War.

Reg Ankrom is a member of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. He is a local historian, author of a prize-winning two-volume biography of U.S. Senator Stephen A. Douglas, and a frequent speaker on Douglas, Abraham Lincoln, and antebellum America.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

