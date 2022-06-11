Fate, Friendship and Faith

Susan Peters attended Notre Dame High School, graduated from Quincy College and received a graduate degree from Western Illinois University. She taught 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade history and geography for thirty-seven years in Quincy, Hannibal, and Mendon.

Jane Morris attended Notre Dame High School and Loyola University in Chicago. She has worked as an actor, writer, and director at Chicago's Second City where she founded the Second City ETC stage and now manages the Fanatic Salon Theater in Los Angeles. For the complete list of her film and television credits visit Jane Morris IMBD.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.