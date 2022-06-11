Fate, friendship, and faith brought two random girls together at Quincy's St. Aloysius Orphanage in the 1920s. Little did they know that their bond would last a lifetime.
A cholera epidemic swept the county in the 1849. Many residents lost their lives, and children were left parentless. Father Joseph Kuenster, the pastor of St. Boniface parish in Quincy, decided that the Catholic Church needed to care for the orphans. In 1852, Father Kuenster called the first meeting of the St. Aloysius Orphan Society of St. Boniface Parish. That name had been selected because the Catholic Church had declared St. Aloysius to be the patron saint of youth and students. By 1853, 37 dues-paying members also believed in the mission.
In 1853, a girl, last name Tirichans, and a boy named Henry Henkhaus, were the first to be accepted by the Society and placed with local families for care. Each was adopted, the girl by members of her extended family and the boy by John B. Vonderheide.
Then Father Kuenster decided that the Society needed to build a structure to house children. A property was located on 20th Street between Vine and Elm. The three and one-fourth acres of land were purchased for $647.
The Society set out to raise the money to construct the building, and an all-day "Orphans Picnic" was held in June of 1855. There were speeches, food and drinks sold to raise $185.65 for the project. Because of dues and other donations, by Jan. 1, 1856, the Society had $2,000 in its treasury. The cost of construction, however, would be closer to $4,000. The orphanage was finished by the end of 1861 at a total cost of $4,202, but Father Kuenster decided that no child would move into the building until it was completely paid off. St. Francis Solanus College rented the facility from the Society as classrooms. In 1865, the Society reclaimed the property, and children began to be admitted.
The Silver Anniversary of the St. Aloysius Orphan Society, the oldest German organization in Illinois, was held on June 18, 1871. By 1918, it was decided that a larger building was needed; and on May 19, 1918, the cornerstone of the new home, which was located just south of the original building between Vine and Oak, was laid. The new, larger home was eighty feet by fifty feet and cost $34,475 to complete. This building was dedicated on Dec. 22 that year. The college purchased the original orphanage building and tore it down to make room for an athletic field.
In 1925, 4-year-old Dorothy Hickman, her 9-year-old sister, Mary, and her 18-month-old brother William were dropped off at the orphanage after their mother died of tuberculosis. Dorothy also contracted the disease which affected her leg. Their father decided that he could not raise three children alone and moved out of state. He left the three children to be raised by the School Sisters of Notre Dame, the order Father Kuenster had asked to help with the orphanage. The three children had a roof over their heads, beds to sleep in, food to eat, clothes to wear and an education. Nothing else.
In 1926, Mary Kathleen Smith was dropped off at the orphanage at the age of 6 months. Her father had been wrongly committed to a mental institution in Lincoln, Ill. Her mother was unable to care for herself and her baby, and little Mary Kathleen was removed by the local authorities. She too became a ward at St. Aloysius. Although the difference in age might have been five years, Dorothy thought that Mary Kathleen looked like a doll, which she had never had, and they became fast friends. They were inseparable. Again, the orphanage provided the basics but no love. These two cared for each other, loved each other, and were best friends.
The nuns who provided the care to the children were almost like orphans themselves. Many had been dropped off at the convent when they were in their teens by families who felt that they would likely never marry. In those days, unless you had the skills to be a secretary, a teacher or could be married, there were few choices other than religious life. The nuns had no formal childcare training. Unfortunately, many of the children were treated badly. Boys were treated worse than girls and were often shipped off to farms around the area to work the fields, sleep in the barns and eat what was being fed to the animals. When winter came, the boys were brought back to the orphanage since there was no need for them on the farm. Boys over the age of 13 were sent to another facility in Missouri, where they reported a "glorious" life!
The nun in charge, Sister Erharta, had no nurturing skills and could be quite cruel. When she died in 1939, a former Quincyan, Sister Ignatius took over as Director of St. Aloysius. For the first time in the children’s lives, she provided love, care, and emotional support for the young people and for her staff. Everything changed for those who had suffered through the years.
Unfortunately, many children gave up their faith and walked away from a life in the orphanage that provided little other than the basic necessities.
Dorothy and Kathleen left the orphanage when they turned 18, and each married. Dorothy had two children and loved them with her whole heart and soul. Kathleen had eight children and did the same. The mothers were more like sisters, and their children shared a common bond of experiencing more love than most children ever get in life. Both are deceased now, but their families remain close and care for the memories made by two extraordinary ladies who met by fate and developed a friendship of convenience. It may have seemed like they should have walked away from a faith that did little to nurture them, but they both held on to their Catholic faith until their dying days.
Sources
“Cholera Epidemic of 1849 in Adams County IL” Adams County IL GenWeb, Cholera Epidemic of 1849 in Adams County IL | Adams County ILGenWeb (genealogyvillage.com)
Landrum, Carl, “St. Aloysius Orphans Home.” Quincy Herald Whig, May 31, 1970, 19.
“St. Aloysius Gonzaga.” Catholic Online/Saints & Angels. St. Aloysius Gonzaga - Saints & Angels - Catholic Online
“St. Aloysius Orphanage Was Founded in ’52.” Quincy Herald Whig, June 21, 1942, A10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.