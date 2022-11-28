HAMILTON, Ill. — The Hamilton Friends of the Library 2023 wall calendar features vintage and contemporary community photos.
The calendar, which sells for $15, is available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 1075 Broadway, and at the library, 861 Broadway.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 8:38 pm
HAMILTON, Ill. — The Hamilton Friends of the Library 2023 wall calendar features vintage and contemporary community photos.
The calendar, which sells for $15, is available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 1075 Broadway, and at the library, 861 Broadway.
The cover features the mural at the Hamilton Post Office, On the River by artist Edmund D. Lewandowski. Monthly pages offer seven vintage photos — two from the 1922 and 1923 Hamilton High School Cardinal yearbooks, one from the Hamilton Dairy Queen and four from Hamilton resident Larry Cooper — and five contemporary photos submitted by local residents Gloria Davis and Jim Morris
Proceeds from the calendar support the Friends Reading Garden project.
Initial work began on the garden in late spring and will be completed in spring 2023. A cement slab has been poured for the reading garden, with a shelter house roof to be installed next year, and the picnic table, three park benches and trash receptacle have arrived.
Hamilton Boy Scout Troop 41 and Girl Scout Troop 5144 helped with the project, with financial support provided by donations and memorial gifts.
More information is available by contacting Friends president Judy Kammerer at 217-847-2225, secretary Marilyn Miller at 217-847-3290 or treasurer Cynthia Colvin at 217-430-9677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.