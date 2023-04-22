From one mansion to another

The Browning table dining table mentioned in the article is part of the collection of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County. 

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

If only tables could talk! How a modest but elegant walnut hinged-leaf dining room table made the news around the turn of the century has elements of intrigue to local historians and the Historical Society where it is proudly displayed in the John Wood Mansion. A table of rare provenance once owned by a prominent Quincy couple was the focus of an account recorded in the Quincy Daily Journal on July 30, 1908. The table was loaned to the “arrangements” committee for the 50th anniversary celebration of the Lincoln-Douglas debate in 1908 and later purchased by the Society. Why was this artifact important to planners of the celebration?

Direct connections to Quincy history and to its pioneer leaders and items they owned are valued links to bygone days. Such is the case with this well-preserved dining table that was owned by Orville and Eliza Browning, who lived in a picturesque mansion on the southwest corner of Seventh and Hampshire from the mid-1840’s to the later 1860’s. Browning came from Kentucky in 1831 and in 1836 married a Kentuckian from a similar social structure, Eliza Caldwell, and they settled into the Quincy community of less than 2,000 inhabitants. Orville Browning, who came to Quincy as a lawyer, successfully ran for Illinois Senate office (1836-1840) and went to legislative sessions in Vandalia, the state capitol at the time. There he and Eliza spent time with a fellow legislator, Abraham Lincoln. He became a close confidante of Eliza during the time in Vandalia.

Iris Nelson is retired from her position as reference librarian and archivist at Quincy Public Library. She serves on boards for civic and historical organizations and has authored articles for historical journals.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.