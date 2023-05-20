From ‘Pat & Jerry’ to ‘Ethel’ on patrol

This style of Quincy police wagon was used until 1908.

 Photo courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County

In 1891 the Quincy horse-drawn paddy wagon was so dilapidated that the city fathers were forced to replace it. The police wagon was also the city ambulance, so they included an order for a new stretcher.

They discussed a new style wagon that was enclosed to protect the driver and secure the passengers behind grilled windows with curtains to protect privacy. Inquisitive public eyes could not tell if the person on the stretcher was headed to hospital or jail. But cost being a factor, the old-style open wagon was deemed sufficient and a contract for $330 was awarded to Koenig and Luhrs.

Beth Lane is the author of "Lies Told Under Oath," the story of the 1912 Pfanschmidt murders near Payson, Illinois and the former executive director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

