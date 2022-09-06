QUINCY — The Friends of the Log Cabins Association will host the 14th Annual Frontier Settlement Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Lincoln-era log cabin village on Quinsippi Island will be the site of activities for the whole family, allowing guests to learn about life in the 19th century including looks at blacksmithing, woodworking, and chair caning. The Quincy Park District will offer pioneer games and an Abraham Lincoln performer will be on site and available for photos.
