QUINCY — The author of “George Washington’s Hair” will present a program at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at the History Museum on the Square, 332 Maine.
Keith Beutler’s book explores the history of collecting hair from loved ones and famous people, including Washington. He introduces many of the collectors of Washington’s hair including a taxidermist, storyteller, evangelical preacher and a schoolmistress, and he has developed a map showing current locations of locks of the Founding Father’s hair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.