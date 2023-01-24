Great River Honor Flight expands eligibility, announces 2023 schedule

QUINCY — The 2023 mission schedule for the Great River Honor Flight has been announced, along with expanded veteran eligibility for the trips to the nation's capital.
Six trips are scheduled with departures from Quincy, Ill., Hannibal, Mo., and Center, Mo. The first mission will leave from and return to Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal on April 6.
"2023 is the 13th year that Honor Flights have been provided to local veterans," Chairman of Great River Honor Flight Carlos Fernandez said in a statement. "We are very excited to begin the planning process for what we believe will be yet another great year to show the appreciation and gratitude there is throughout the tri-states for our nation’s veterans."
Great River Honor Flight, established in October of 2009, was created solely to honor America’s veterans that live in our area for all they have sacrificed by providing, free of charge, transportation to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.
What started with trips focused on veterans of World War II has continued to expand to include ever-larger groups of veterans. 2023 will see another expansion as the Board of Directors has approved any veterans serving prior to July 1, 1985 as being eligible.
Honor Flight Treasurer Doug Reed said this expansion is the appropriate next step in the organization's strategy.
"The continued financial support that has been given by individuals, groups and businesses as well as memorials from those who have participated in past flights allows us the opportunity to be able to offer this experience to additional local veterans," Reed said.
Through 2022, Great River Honor Flight has completed 62 missions, taking more than 2,000 local veterans to Washington D.C. The 2023 missions - numbers 63 through 68 - are intended to build on that legacy.
“We encourage all eligible veterans in the area to fill out an application," Vice Chair Toni Hatton Park said.
2023 Honor Flight mission schedule:
• April 6 departing from and returning to Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal.
• May 11 departing from and returning to John Wood Community College in Quincy.
• June 15 departing from and returning to Mark Twain High School in Center.
• Aug. 17 departing from and returning to John Wood Community College in Quincy
•Sept. 14 departing from and returning to Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal.
•October 19 departing from and returning to John Wood Community College in Quincy
For more information, to make donations, or to apply for one of this year's Honor Flight missions, visit greatriverhonorflight.com
