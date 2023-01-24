Great River Honor Flight expands eligibility, announces 2023 schedule

Veterans and guardians from Great River Honor Flight Mission 61 in September 2022 pose for a photo in Washington, D.C. The organization announced that it would expand eligibility for veterans for its 2023 missions.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The 2023 mission schedule for the Great River Honor Flight has been announced, along with expanded veteran eligibility for the trips to the nation's capital.

Six trips are scheduled with departures from Quincy, Ill., Hannibal, Mo., and Center, Mo. The first mission will leave from and return to Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal on April 6.

