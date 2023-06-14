CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Historical Society is hosting a program on the Underground Railroad at 7 p.m. Saturday at the old Senior Citizens Building, 301 Main in Carthage.
Owen W. Muelder will present the programing on the Underground Railroad in the area, including the L.C. Maynard house near LaHarpe and other sites in the Round Prairie area.
Muelder is a 1963 graduate of Knox College, and he received his master's degree from Miami University in 1966. He served as an administrator at Knox College from 1969 until 2004, when he was appointed director of the Knox College Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
He has published "The Underground Railroad in Western Illinois and "Theodore Dwight Weld and the American Anti-Slavery Society," as well has written articles about various 19th century American history topics and delivered hundreds of lectures throughout Illinois and across the United States.
In 2014, Muedler received th e Knox College Alumni Achievement Award and the Underground Railroad Free Press prize for preservation. He has consulted for the PBS series "The American Experience," has been interviewed on NPR and has appeared on C-SPAN 3.
