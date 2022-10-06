Sideboard

This sideboard, commissioned in 1833 by early Pike County settler Col. William Ross, is on its way back to Pittsfield. Steve Clark, a descendant of Ross who cared for the sideboard since the 1970s, donated the piece to the Pike  County Historical Society. 

 Submitted photo

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Steve Clark needed a new home for a sideboard passed down in his family for generations.

So he decided to send it back home — to Pike County.

