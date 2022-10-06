PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Steve Clark needed a new home for a sideboard passed down in his family for generations.
So he decided to send it back home — to Pike County.
The sideboard, commissioned in 1833 by early Pike County settler Col. William Ross and held in his family ever since, is expected to arrive Friday in Pittsfield, where it will go on prominent display in the Pike County Historical Society’s Historic East School.
“We’re very excited to put it back where it belongs,” said Clark, a several great-grandson of Ross who lives in Bend, Ore.
Historical Society Board Member Bob Norris said the donation provides another way for the museum to generate more interest in its heritage tourism offerings.
“We think it will increase some traffic,” Norris said. “For a small historical society museum, this is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
The society worked with a friend of Clark, Bend carpenter Jim Close, to crate and load the sideboard from Clark’s home into a U-Box container for shipping, adding more miles to the well-traveled piece.
The sideboard, built by a cabinet maker Mr. Branson, was used in Ross’ home in Pittsfield. When Ross died in 1873, the sideboard passed down to his oldest son, Marcellus, who moved from Pike County to California in 1886. The family, and the sideboard, traveled by ship around Cape Horn to San Francisco, then the sideboard was shipped to San Jose.
Generations of the family used the sideboard in Pennsylvania, California and Oregon.
“It’s still pretty much in one piece. We’ve kept it as well as we could,” Clark said. “About the only thing that really got damaged was one of the knobs. One of the original knobs on the front of it was broken, so I replaced all of them with something that looked similar.”
Clark, who remembers hiding under the sideboard as a child in his grandmother’s house, has cared for the piece since the 1970s, using it in his dining room in a previous home and as a centerpiece of the living room in his current home.
When Clark and his wife Mary Lou wanted to downsize, none of the family members wanted the sideboard.
“I didn’t want to sell it. I didn’t even have any idea what it’s worth, but I think it’s worth a lot to the (historical) society,” Clark said.
Clark and Norris connected last year, and plans to move the sideboard in 2021 were interrupted by COVID-19 before resuming in early September.
“It’s going to the right place. It will be in good hands and be appreciated,” Mary Lou Clark said.
“Steve’s very wonderful children just didn’t want the responsibility. They understand that it’s not furniture. It’s like a legacy piece, it’s about family history.”
Along with the sideboard, the Clarks donated framed photos of Ross and Lincoln. The oval, wood-framed photos hung over the sideboard in the homes of Clark’s great-grandparents and his grandparents.
The sideboard’s history ties into Abraham Lincoln, a friend of Ross.
Lincoln also stayed at the Ross home on Sept. 30, 1858 while running for the U.S. Senate against Stephen Douglas.
“There’s no doubt in my mind Mr. Lincoln definitely laid eyes on the sideboard if he wasn’t served off of it,” Norris said.
