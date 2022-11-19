During the Great Depression, the Three-I League suspended operations for three years, resuming play in 1937. World War II again saw the League halt play for the 1943-45 seasons. But with the war’s end, the Three-I League reconstituted for the 1946 season. Member cities were Waterloo and Davenport, Iowa; Decatur, Springfield, Danville and Quincy, Ill.; and Terre Haute and Evansville, Ind.
When Quincy returned to the league, Oscar W. Shannon, who had been involved in local baseball since 1898, was the president of the Quincy Gems, Inc. Brothers Steve and Ferd Nieman served on the board.
Q Stadium owned by the school district, would be the home of the Gems. The board of education agreed to lease the baseball field to the city for a dollar, who then leased the field to the Gems. The mayor assured the Gems that lights would be installed by opening day; and if material could be obtained, the grandstand roofed.
Steve Nieman told The Herald-Whig: “‘We realize the fans of Quincy want Three-I baseball, and, with our connections with the New York Yankees, we are confident Quincy will have one of the best clubs in the league.’”
George M. Weiss, Yankees Vice President, sent an open letter to Quincy fans. The Yankees were delighted, he said, to be associated with “the Quincy baseball club in bringing organized baseball back to Quincy. We are aware that the baseball history of your city shows that it ranks with the best in the league …” Weiss further explained that all the League’s clubs would be “starting from scratch this year” and that the teams were committed to giving returning servicemen the opportunity to play that they lost during the war.
The Gems were true to George Weiss’s word and put together a team of servicemen — many combat veterans. Eight on the roster came home with medals for valor and/or Purple Hearts.
With opening day nearing, The Herald-Whig printed thumb nail sketches of the men expected to be in uniform when the season started. This is Hank Bauer’s. “Catcher: A husky 190-pound, six-footer, 23 years old. Played with Oshkosh in Wisconsin State league in 1941. Four years in the Marines, wounded on Okinawa, has two bronze stars, the Purple Heart and naval unit citation.”
Born Henry Albert Bauer July 31, 1921, in East St. Louis. Hank was the youngest of nine children whose family knew hardship. His immigrant father lost a leg in an industrial accident, and then worked as a bartender for $30 a week.
Hank’s older brother, Herman, had been signed by the White Sox. He was considered a top prospect and likely to make the big leagues. Herman helped Hank land a tryout with the Class D Oshkosh Giants, and he played for them in the summer of 1941.
The battle for Guam in 1944, brought Hank his first Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He earned a second Bronze Star and Purple Heart on Okinawa in 1945. When shrapnel tore a hole in his left thigh, Bauer told a buddy, “There goes my baseball career.”
Home and recovered from his wounds, Bauer joined the local pipe fitter’s union.
Having a beer one afternoon, Hank ran into a Yankee scout who remembered him from before the war. He convinced Bauer to give baseball another chance and arranged a tryout with the Class B Quincy team. Hank made the Quincy roster.
The Herald-Whig described Bauer as a “husky ex-marine, who displayed a powerful throwing arm” while he “packed a heap of power at the plate.” Hank opened the season behind the plate where tTe Herald-Whig pointed out he “wasn’t the best of catchers.” It was not long before the Gems’ manager decided that Hank was better suited for right field.
The Gems season started with a loss, and it continued that way. They “were last place occupants throughout the Three-I season,” finishing 37 and 82. On a positive note the team drew an average of 1,500 fans per home game.
Bauer’s .323 batting average was good for fourth in the league. His 90 runs batted tied him for first in the league. He hit 24 doubles, 8 triples, and 12 home runs for the tail-end Gems. Toss in 27 stolen bases and Hank was the team’s bright spot in what was a dismal season.
During the 1946 season, the only position Bauer did not play was second base. He even pitched in 11 games recording a 2 and 1 record. The Herald-Whig claimed, “Hank did everything but sweep out the club house, even serving as pro tem manager …”
For the 1947 season, the Yankees promoted Bauer to the Triple-A Kansas City Blues where he batted .313, clouted 16 home runs, and hit 32 doubles. In 1948, Hank resumed where he left off, hitting .305, knocked in 100 runs, and smacked 23 homers. On Sept. 2 he was called up to the Yankees. In his first game, Hank singled in his first three at bat. The Herald-Whig headline said it all — “Hank Takes Long Trip in Three Short Years.”
Quincy baseball fans continued to follow Bauer’s career, and they saw the ex-Marine and former Gem become part of baseball history. In his first five years, the Yankees won five consecutive World Series. During this five-year championship streak, Bauer batted .298. In Bauer’s first 10 years, the Yankees won nine pennants and seven World Series. Only Hank and Yogi Berra played in all nine Series. Hank holds the World Series record for the longest hitting streak — 17 games.
Bauer was the American League’s starting right fielder in the 1952-53-54 All-Star Games.
Known for running all out to first when he drew a walk, he’s quoted as saying, “I do everything hard.” Casey Stengel pointed out that Bauer “gives you every ounce of his energy for nine full innings every day.” Stengel added that Bauer is a clutch player. He “gets the hit when you need it.”
Bauer’s big league playing career lasted 14 years. He then spent eight more seasons as a manager. In 1966, Hank’s Baltimore Oriole team won the World Series, beating the Dodgers in four games.
A serendipitous meeting in an East St. Louis bar brought Hank Bauer to Quincy, where he began a 20-year professional baseball career that saw him achieve the pinnacle of success as both a player and a manager.
