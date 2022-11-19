During the Great Depression, the Three-I League suspended operations for three years, resuming play in 1937. World War II again saw the League halt play for the 1943-45 seasons. But with the war’s end, the Three-I League reconstituted for the 1946 season. Member cities were Waterloo and Davenport, Iowa; Decatur, Springfield, Danville and Quincy, Ill.; and Terre Haute and Evansville, Ind.

When Quincy returned to the league, Oscar W. Shannon, who had been involved in local baseball since 1898, was the president of the Quincy Gems, Inc. Brothers Steve and Ferd Nieman served on the board.

Phil Reyburn is a retired field representative for the Social Security Administration. He authored "Clear the Track: A History of the Eighty-ninth Illinois Volunteer Infantry, The Railroad Regiment" and co-edited "'Jottings from Dixie:' The Civil War Dispatches of Sergeant Major Stephen F. Fleharty, U.S.A."

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org."

