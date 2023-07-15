Harry Hofer and Quincy Baseball

This 1901 picture of the Quincy Reserves was taken in 1901. Harry Hofer is in the top right corner. The team mascot sitting in the bottom row was Jackie Connell.

 Photo courtesy of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.

When Harry Hofer died on Jan. 24, 1944, he had been away from baseball for 31 years. The Jan. 25, 1944, Herald-Whig, wrote that his name “was synonymous with … baseball in Quincy;” and “through his love for the sport,” the Gem City had become “known as one of the best baseball towns in the Mississippi Valley.”

Born in Quincy on Nov. 15, 1875, Hofer was the only son of a German emigrant and local musician. Harry played the violin, but his passion from childhood was baseball. When not doing chores, schoolwork or practicing the violin, he was playing baseball.

Phil Reyburn is a retired field representative for the Social Security Administration. He authored "Clear the Track: A History of the Eighty-ninth Illinois Volunteer Infantry, The Railroad Regiment" and co-edited "'Jottings from Dixie:' The Civil War Dispatches of Sergeant Major Stephen F. Fleharty, U.S.A."

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

