From 1966 through 2003, the Quincy Herald Whig published a weekly column by Carl Landrum which related the history of Quincy and Adams County. Landrum told of the individuals and families, businesses and organizations, disasters, and events which made up the fabric of the community for close to two centuries. Landrum’s nearly four-decade effort came to an end with his death eight years ago.

Now the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is coordinating the efforts of volunteer contributors to relate once again local history to the readers of the Quincy Herald Whig. Artifacts in the collection of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will be featured as the columns tell of the people and events which made the community what it is today. The Society’s archives contain a wealth of information in the form of photographs, diaries, letters, books, and pamphlets, as well as the personal effects of many of our early residents. Source material for upcoming articles as well as visual images will accompanying the articles.

"The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org"

