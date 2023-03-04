From 1966 through 2003, the Quincy Herald Whig published a weekly column by Carl Landrum which related the history of Quincy and Adams County. Landrum told of the individuals and families, businesses and organizations, disasters, and events which made up the fabric of the community for close to two centuries. Landrum’s nearly four-decade effort came to an end with his death eight years ago.
Now the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is coordinating the efforts of volunteer contributors to relate once again local history to the readers of the Quincy Herald Whig. Artifacts in the collection of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will be featured as the columns tell of the people and events which made the community what it is today. The Society’s archives contain a wealth of information in the form of photographs, diaries, letters, books, and pamphlets, as well as the personal effects of many of our early residents. Source material for upcoming articles as well as visual images will accompanying the articles.
Long-time Herald Whig editor Allen Oakley (1907-2004) once told Carl Landrum that he could find no other newspaper in the United States which featured a weekly column on local history—certainly not one which had run continuously for decades.
A musician by education and training, Landrum’s interest in history was whetted by his participation in the Tri-State Civil War Roundtable during the war’s centennial, 1961-1965. After writing several Civil War articles for the Herald Whig, Landrum was asked by the paper’s editor and fellow Tri-State Civil War Roundtable member, Art Higgins, to write a local history column each week. Thus, From Quincy’s Past, later called A Century Ago was born in 1965. The next year, Landrum’s first of 11 books, Quincy and the Civil War appeared.
In writing his weekly column, Landrum spent every Monday morning reading through the old files at the Herald-Whig office. He worked on several articles at one time, keeping numerous notes as attention was drawn to new information. He utilized city directories for factual Information but enjoyed adding angles of human interest and patronization when the opportunity arose. His favorite subjects included music in general and circus bands in particular, as well as parades, steamboats, railroads, circus performers, factories, and businesses.
In writing so many articles, some topics were repeated, but Landrum had a policy of not writing on the same topic for at least 10 years. The only exception was when a business was celebrating an anniversary and requested an article. Landrum then sought new information or wrote from a different angle when obliging these requests.
Sometimes Landrum turned to his friends, T. E. Musselman, Father Landry Genosky, Bill Lyle and Carl Hagler for information and ideas. He was encouraged throughout the years by the support and friendship of Art Higgins, Allen Oakley, and Joe Conover at the Herald Whig.
Carl Landrum (1915-2003) was a Quincy native, attending Franklin and Webster schools before graduating from Quincy High School and Quincy College. An army veteran and musician, he taught in Ursa, Illinois and Lewiston, Missouri before becoming the long-time band and orchestra director at Quincy Notre Dame and director of the Quincy Park Band.
Of his 11 books, Landrum was particularly proud of Quincy-A Pictorial History published in 1990. Its nearly 200 photographs are a record of the city’s history with accompanying narrative.
For many years, Landrum researched and wrote his weekly columns himself, but as his eyesight deteriorated, he relied on his wife, Shirley, to read small print and type his manuscripts.
Throughout his research, Landrum was frustrated in his attempts to locate a photograph taken in October 1858 of the Lincoln-Douglas Debate in Washington Square. He felt that with several photographers in Quincy, at least one would have recognized the importance of the event and recorded it for future generations. He ran into similar frustrations when he sought information on a number of small businesses which flourished briefly but left few written records after their demise. He encouraged contemporary businesses and individuals to write their histories so these would not be lost to future generations.
In spite of the small setbacks, Carl Landrum instilled an interest and love of local history in countless readers of his columns and books. He breathed life into the people and events of a by-gone era as he kept Quincy’s history alive in his weekly columns.
Those individuals who will be following in Landrum’s tradition on these pages in the months ahead have a worthy example to follow. The authors of the new column have Carl Landrum’s desire to share local history with The Herald Whig’s readers, yet they also plan to use fresh approaches to reveal fascinating stories. Although they bring a variety of writing styles and interests, all of the writers will be striving to bring history to life.
Landrum, Shirley. Interview by Author. Quincy, IL, April 2011.
"The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org"
