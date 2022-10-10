WARSAW, Ill. -- Way out in the far reaches of Forgottonia where the Mississippi River flows, lies the most forgotten little town of all.

Tucked away in the wooded hills and hollows of extreme western Illinois, Warsaw exists (population 1,800), barely visible in the mist, like fading memories in an aging mind.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.