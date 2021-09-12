Historical Society celebrates 125 years

QUINCY — An organization dedicated to preserving the history of Quincy and Adams County is celebrating its 125th anniversary.
“There was a real interest from the very beginning to preserve our history, to understand we had a rich history that we needed to preserve,” said Rob Mellon, executive director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.
“One of the most important things to remember is we’re here to keep things not just for the city but for the county,” he said. “If you don’t want to pass something down to your family, instead of selling it off to someone dealing in those types or artifacts, donate it to the historical society and we’ll protect it — especially photographs, documents of importance and things like that.”
The organization formed on June 12, 1896, as the Historical Society of Quincy, Illinois, “to gather up all that relates to the history of Quincy and vicinity and to provide a safe place of deposit for all books, pictures, portraits, manuscripts and documents of every sort which illustrate this history,” according to its charter.
Ninety-five people attended the first meeting, where Lorenzo Bull was elected president of the new organization which planned monthly meetings of its board and quarterly membership meetings.
Early gifts to the society included “the 1834 church bell which belonged to the ‘Lord’s Barn,’ a compass used by John Wood when he arrived in Illinois in 1821, the first brick made in Quincy in 1829 and the first seal used in the office of the Clerk of the Courts from 1833 to 1835,” Arlis Dittmer wrote in a February 2020 Once Upon a Time column.
An early preservation effort by the society saved the iconic Governor John Wood Mansion, which was threatened with demolition in late 1906 when the city approved a request for an alley near 12th and State.
Historical Society member Louise Mertz with the help of Daniel Wood, the son of John Wood, raised enough money to buy the mansion. The society took control of the property in 1907 and has maintained it ever since.
In 1922, the organization became the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.
The society maintains the mansion, an 1835 log cabin, the Livery and a visitor’s center at 12th and State and the History Museum on the Square at Fourth and Maine. Popular annual events include the Woodland Cemetery tours and the Christmas Candlelight Tours of the mansion.
Mellon said the society, one of the oldest in Illinois, remains vibrant thanks to the support of area residents with future plans including expansion of the History Museum on the Square.
“A lot of historical societies may have been vibrant 20 or 30 years ago and are almost defunct,” he said. “The fact we have such a vibrant historical society speaks to the history of the city and county and also the people who feel that it’s important and want to maintain it.”