Mansion anniversary

Frank Freiburg with Freiburg Construction prepares the newly rebuilt north porch of the Governor John Wood Mansion for painting, a final step in a project that added new framing and decking to the structure. The project was part of ongoing maintenance at the mansion, which was restored in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — The future of the Governor John Wood Mansion seemed bleak in the 1970s.

The mansion closed to the public in 1973 due to termite damage and structural deterioration, but Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County board members set a goal to restore the home the next year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.