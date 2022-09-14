QUINCY — The future of the Governor John Wood Mansion seemed bleak in the 1970s.
The mansion closed to the public in 1973 due to termite damage and structural deterioration, but Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County board members set a goal to restore the home the next year.
“It was a lot of fun. It was a lot of work,” said Ned Broemmel, who headed the restoration committee spearheading the work finished in 1982.
“The restoration was so successful because we had an excellent restoration committee, we had support from our board, we had tremendous support from the community and when we had questions, we selected the top consultant in that area and brought them in. All of those factors caused that project to be done really nicely.”
The society will celebrate the restoration project, and honor those involved, with a 40th anniversary cocktail party slated for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the mansion at 425 S. 12th.
HSQAC Executive Director Rob Mellon said the public is welcome to stop by, enjoy a drink and hors d’oeuvres, walk through the mansion, hear its story and join in recognizing the committee members and board members in a 5 p.m. program.
“It’s just a thank you more than anything,” Mellon said. “It’s good to know and remember why the mansion is in the condition it is because of work from individuals carried forward and even now with donations from people because they think it’s important we preserve the mansion, the museum, the things we do.”
Ongoing maintenance, including work wrapped up this week to add new framing and decking on the north porch, continues to preserve the mansion.
“It’s a wooden structure. It needs constant repair,” Mellon said.
Broemmel, who had headed the Rotary Club’s effort to move the second log cabin to Quinsippi Island, was asked by board president Charlie Barnum and John Morrison to get involved in the restoration project. Serving with Broemmel on the committee were Janet Gates Conover, Sandra Castle Hull, George Irwin, John Klingner, Julia Scofield and Ann Winters Wooleyhan.
Committee members devoted “hours and hours” to the project, visiting other restored homes and consulting restoration experts across the country. “People in Quincy knew we were doing our homework. They really supported us,” Broemmel said.
Mellon said committee members raised more than $400,000 for the restoration project thanks to the Quincy community which also had saved the mansion back in 1907 when it was earmarked for demolition.
“We really involved the community in this,” Broemmel said. “When we were doing the interior, we had families pick a room, come down and paint. My wife and our two girls were painting. We just had a great time doing that.”
The committee’s work not only repaired the mansion but filled its rooms with period-correct pieces.
“We wanted it done just like the house was when it was built,” Broemmel said. “We all said we want this to be a fine example of restoration.”
Often described as the finest example of Greek Revival architecture in the state, the mansion is on the the National Register of Historic Places, was recognized in 2018 as one of the Illinois 200 Great Places by the American Institute of Architect-Illinois and remains a popular stop for visitors.
“We have visitors tour the mansion almost on a daily basis,” Mellon said, “sometimes many times a day.”
