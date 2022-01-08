QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County kicks off its 2022 program schedule on Sunday, Jan. 23 with presentations by historian and artist A.K. Fielding and local historian Reg Ankrom.
The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 2 p.m. in the History Museum on the Square, 332 Maine.
Fielding will discuss her new book, “Rough Diamond: The Life of Colonel William Stephen Hamilton, Alexander Hamilton’s Forgotten Son.”
Only seven when his father was infamously killed in a duel with Vice President Aaron Burr, William Hamilton attended West Point but left in 1817 and moved to frontier Illinois. A veteran of the Winnebago and the Black Hawk War, Hamilton was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives before moving to Galena and then to the Wisconsin Territory to be a miner.
An exhibit of Fielding’s Early American art also will be on display at the museum.
Ankrom will give a presentation titled “John Wood Caught California Gold Rush Fever,” exploring Wood’s mining expeditions and his possible connections with Hamilton.
Wood artifacts from the Historical Society collection will be on display, including the rare gold cane given to him by D. G. Whitney commemorating his time in California.
A social and a meet the author/book signing will follow the presentations.
