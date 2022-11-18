QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will offer Christmas Candlelight Tours of the Governor John Wood Mansion in December.
Tours will be scheduled between 5 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, 16, 17, 23 and 26. Tour times are 5, 5:20, 5:40, 6, 6:20 and 6:40 p.m.
Tours will begin in the Visitors Center, and tour guides will be available to take groups to the historic home.
Governor and Mrs. John Wood will welcome guests to the mansion, and light refreshments along with music will be offered.
Featured performers are Javaux Music School violinists on Dec. 10, local choral group the Eventide Singers on Dec. 16, Javaux Music School cellists on Dec. 17, singer Logan Kammerer on Dec. 23 and the string duo of John Basinger and Dave Hermann, accompanied by keyboardist Rhonda Basinger on the mansion’s antique keyboards, on Dec. 26.
The Hal and Kathy Oakley Family sponsor the tours, which are free and open to the public.
Reservations and more information are available by contacting the historical society at 217-222-1835 or info@hsqac.org.
