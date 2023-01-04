QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will present a program on John Benya at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 at the History Museum on the Square, 332 Maine.
Featured speaker architect Anthony “Tony” Crane will highlight work by Benya, a Quincy architect whose career spanned four decades and was a proponent of the midcentury modern style, in the program titled “Benya, Master of Midcentury.”
Original architectural drawings, photographs and exhibits will be included in the presentation.
Benya designed more than 500 buildings in the U.S. including the striking St. Boniface Church at 117 N. Seventh, which was named by the Illinois Association of Architects as one of Illinois’ 150 most important structures, and the ultra-modernistic Quincy Regional Airport featuring circular patterns and distinctive blue glass skylights.
Crane, past principal partner and officer in Architechnics, Inc. of Quincy, worked closely with Benya many years ago. Semi-retired, Crane currently practices as an architectural consultant.
Architechnics sponsors the program, which is free and open to the public.