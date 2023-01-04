QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will present a program on John Benya at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 at the History Museum on the Square, 332 Maine.

Featured speaker architect Anthony “Tony” Crane will highlight work by Benya, a Quincy architect whose career spanned four decades and was a proponent of the midcentury modern style, in the program titled “Benya, Master of Midcentury.”