QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will offer Christmas Candlelight Tours of the Governor John Wood Mansion.
The theme, Ghosts of Christmas Past, will be featured throughout the tour, with actors who portray John Wood, Anne Streeter Wood and Louise Maertz highlighting their connection to the mansion and to Quincy along with holiday music.
Tour group size will be limited this year, due to pandemic restrictions, and reservations will be required to enjoy the beautifully decorated Greek Revival home of Quincy’s founder.
Candlelight tours will be scheduled between 5 and 7 p.m. on five days — Dec. 10, 11, 17, 18 and 26. Tour times are 5, 5:20, 5:40, 6, 6:20, 6:40 and 7 p.m.
Tours will begin in the Visitors Center next to the mansion.
The Hal and Kathy Oakley family sponsors the event, which is free and open to the public.
Reservations and more information are available by contacting the HSQAC office at 217-222-1835 or info@hsqac.org.
