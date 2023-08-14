QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will present “Boats, Brothels and Booze: Quincy Had It All,” a program by local historian Iris Nelson, at 2 p.m. Sunday at the History Museum on the Square, 332 Maine.
“While major cities are well known for organized crime, it is clear that criminal undertakings also operated in smaller remote cities and rural areas throughout the Midwest,” Nelson said. “As a small town on the Mississippi River, Quincy has a long history as a place where folks could go to indulge in certain socially shunned behaviors, as long as they did it quietly.”
