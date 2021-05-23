QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County received awards in two different categories of the 2021 Best of Illinois History competition.
The HSQAC announced earlier this month that they had been awarded one prize for their quarterly magazine, the Governor’s Post, a 20 to 30 page, full-color magazine that’s mailed to members.
The second prize awarded was for the organization’s “Once Upon a Time” column, appearing weekly in The Herald-Whig’s Sunday edition since 2011.
The Governor’s Post magazine was started in 1977 as a two-page typed letter distributed directly through the Historical Society and includes events, membership drive information, features, and stories of historical significance.
The “Once Upon a Time” column is coordinated by HSQAC president Arlis Dittmer and currently has 15 authors. Nearly 500 articles by more than 60 different authors have appeared to date, with historical stories focused on the region served by the newspaper.
The Best of Illinois History competition is organized annually by the Illinois State Historical Society of Springfield. ISHS executive director William Furry said the work done by the HSQAC represents the area well.
“It is an honor to recognize your achievement,” Furry said, “and to share your work with all Illinoisans. Thank you for your gift to the future of Illinois studies.”