QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will highlight Quincy’s past with its Woodland Cemetery Ghost Tours beginning Oct. 2.
The walking events, scheduled on Saturdays in October plus Halloween night, take place in the cemetery at 1020 S. Fifth.
Guided tours this year will focus on Quincy’s Underground Railroad and Nation at War—Quincy and the Civil War. The Golden Age of the Gem City Tours will feature re-enactors at the gravesites of Quincyans who were prominent during the city’s Golden Age.
Tours are scheduled for:
Oct. 2 and 16 — Road to Freedom-Underground Railroad guided tours at 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 and 31 — Nation at War—Quincy and the Civil War guided tours at 5:30 , 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 and 30 — Golden Age of the Gem City with tours every 20 minutes from 5 to 7 p.m.
The cost is $15 per person, and group sizes are limited.
Reservations and more information are available by calling the Historical Society at 217-222-1835.
Proceeds support preservation of the Gov. John Wood Mansion and the History Museum on the Square.