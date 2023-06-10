Alstyne’s Prairie was a tract of undeveloped land that ran from Broadway to Chestnut streets and from 12th to 18th streets. In 1818, the land was originally titled to John Meek, a veteran of the War of 1812. After he sold the property in 1819, the land changed ownership several times, with the sheriff’s office even owning the property for a while. In 1844 David Nevins and John Alstyne purchased the tract. Although the “Prairie” was considered to be on the outskirts of town in the 1840s, it became a favorite spot for the residents of Quincy, and from that point forward it became known as “Alstyne’s Prairie.” The prairie was also the location of several Civil War encampments and even Quincy’s first baseball game.

Across the road from Alstyne’s Prairie was the Prairie House, considered the farthest outpost of the city on the northwest corner of 12th and Broadway Streets. The building contained a hotel on the second floor, dry goods store, and a barroom and dance hall. It was built by Henry “Prairie” Meyer around 1850. The building had an old-fashioned pump in front so farmers coming down the dirt roads from the northern part of the county could water horses and livestock and go inside for some refreshment for themselves.

Rob Mellon is currently the Executive Director of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and an U.S. Army Reserve Officer serving as an instructor with the University of Missouri ROTC program. He has served 27 years in the United States Army. He is on the Board of Directors of the Ulysses S. Grant Tail Association.

The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County is preserving the Governor John Wood Mansion, the History Museum on the Square, the 1835 Log Cabin, the Livery, the Lincoln Gallery displays, and a collection of artifacts and documents that tell the story of who we are. This award-winning column is written by members of the Society. For more information visit hsqac.org or email info@hsqac.org.

