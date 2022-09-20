BARRY, Ill. — A link in the central Illinois 1800s freedom story is a step closer to becoming a national park.
Bipartisan legislation to establish the New Philadelphia National Historical Park, introduced by Rep. Darin LaHood, unanimously passed the U.S. House on Monday and now heads to the Senate.
New Philadelphia, already listed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated as a National Historic Landmark, was the first town platted and legally registered by an African American, Frank McWorter, in 1836.
Including New Philadelphia in the national park system would insure its continued preservation and “provide tools, resources and expertise necessary to elevate the site to its fullest potential,” LaHood said on the House floor.
“It is imperative sites like New Philadelphia are preserved for years to come so that future generations can better understand their important history as well as the lessons history provides us.”
LaHood’s bill is H.R. 820, introduced in February 2021.
Similar legislation to designate New Philadelphia a national historical park, S. 3141, was introduced in November by Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin. Under the Senate bill, the Lincoln Home National Historic Site would be responsible for the management and operations of the New Philadelphia park.
New Philadelphia completes central Illinois’ 1800s freedom story. With anti-slavery writer Mark Twain to the west and President Abraham Lincoln to the east, McWorter embodies the central role of African Americans in their own freedom struggle.
“The preservation of the town site of New Philadelphia is not only good for western Illinois, but good for all of Illinois, the nation and future generations,” New Philadelphia Association President Phil Bradshaw said in a news release.
“New Philadelphia being a part of the national park system will ensure the story of how people of different racial backgrounds lived and worked together during a time of great racial strife in our country. This will help to inspire future generations.”
