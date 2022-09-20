New Philadelphia

A sign displayed at New Philadelphia shares history of the site. Bipartisan legislation to establish the New Philadelphia National Historical Park has passed the U.S. House and now heads to the Senate.

BARRY, Ill. — A link in the central Illinois 1800s freedom story is a step closer to becoming a national park.

Bipartisan legislation to establish the New Philadelphia National Historical Park, introduced by Rep. Darin LaHood, unanimously passed the U.S. House on Monday and now heads to the Senate.

