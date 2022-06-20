QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday in the History Museum on the Square.
Agenda items include election of officers and directors, approval of the annual financial report and budget for the coming year, a report by the president and standing committee reports.
A program titled “Nixon: A New Look at His Legacy” by Quincy University history professor Justin Coffey will follow the meeting at approximately 2 p.m.
The meeting and program are both free and open to the public.
More information is available by calling the historical society at 217-222-1835.
