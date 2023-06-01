QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25 in the History Museum on the Square.

Members will elect officers and directors, approve the annual financial report and budget and hear reports by the society’s president and standing committees.

