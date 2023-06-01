QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25 in the History Museum on the Square.
Members will elect officers and directors, approve the annual financial report and budget and hear reports by the society’s president and standing committees.
A program on Quincyan Col. George Iles will follow the meeting at approximately 2 p.m.
Quincy University history professor Justin Coffey will present the program on Iles, who graduated from Quincy High School and earned a private pilot’s license under the Civilian Pilot Training Program while enrolled in Quincy College, making him Quincy’s first black pilot
Iles became a U.S. Army Air Force officer and served as a combat fighter pilot with the 332nd Fighter Group’s 99th fighter Squadron, best known as the Tuskegee Airmen or Red Tails.
Col. George J. Iles Elementary School, which opened in August 2018, was named in his honor.
The annual meeting and program are free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.