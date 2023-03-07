QUINCY — The Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County will hold its second annual trivia night on Saturday, March 18.
The event begins at 7 p.m. at the St. Francis Parish Center, 1721 College.
The night will feature general trivia questions along with music, movie and television questions and special categories on Quincy and local history.
Tables are $100, and teams may have up to eight players. Participants should bring their own food and beverages. Round sponsorships are available for $200 and include advertising in all event publicity.
The evening will include a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and individual prizes for each round of competition. Basic memberships in the society will be available for $40 instead of the usual $50 at the event.
Registration is available by calling HSQAC at 217-222-1835 or at the event.
