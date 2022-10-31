QUINCY — An interview-style program based on a book by University of Illinois history professor Peter Fritzsche will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the History Museum on the Square.
Wendell Mauter, professor emeritus in history at Quincy University, will moderate the program and ask Fritzsche questions about his book, “Hitler’s First Hundred Days.”
A book signing will follow the program, which is free and open to the public.
“Hitler’s First Hundred Days” has been described in the Christian Science Monitor as “a brilliant, quetly horrifying new anatomy of precisely how Germany went from a traumatized and fragmented republic to a Nazi dictatorship.”
The program is presented by the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County and is sponsored by historical society members Vicki and Terrell Dempsey.
More information is available by calling the historical society at 217-222-1835.
